Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Already in Development

Disney+ struck gold out of the gate with the debut of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the first live-action TV series set in the Star Wars universe. The first season became the most talked-about TV show in 2019, so the order of Season 2 from the Disney streamer came as no surprise. The second season doesn't premiere until later this year, but Disney and Lucasfilm are already looking ahead into the future of the popular title. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is already in the works.

According to a report from Variety, sources close to the series have confirmed that creator and producer Jon Favreau has been writing Season 3 "for a while." That same source told the publication that the series art department, led by Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang, has been working on concept art for the new season "for the past few weeks."

Season 2 of The Mandalorian wrapped filming earlier this year, beginning a lengthy post-production process in the lead-up to the premiere this fall. That hasn't stopped the creative team behind the popular series from getting a head start on the next installment, especially if Disney is confident in its future. Let's be honest, at this point, what reason could Disney possibly have to worry about The Mandalorian? It's as close to a sure thing as you could get.

"We've just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3," another source said. Another said that the art department needs "such a huge lead time" in order to get everything together, explaining why the process needed to begin so early.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian will see the return of stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito. Rosario Dawson is also reportedly joining the cast as the live-action version of beloved Clone Wars Jedi Ahsoka Tano.

Are you looking forward to the future of The Mandalorian? What are you hoping to see in Season 2 this year? Let us know in the comments!

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+.

