The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale Gives Grogu a New, Very Important Name

Some big things happen in the Season 3 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, but something that shouldn't be overlooked is a change made to everyone's beloved Grogu. He's changed a lot since The Mandalorian debuted in 2019, from being called "Baby Yoda" to viewers discovering his real name. Season 3 has been all about Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze reclaiming their home planet of Mandalore, with the surprising discovery that Moff Gideon has created a base of operations there. "The Return" goes out with a bang, along with establishing a new status quo for Grogu and Din Djarin.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3, Chapter 24 "The Return." Continue reading at your own risk!

"The Return" ends on a high note for those rooting for our group of Mandalorians. Not only is Moff Gideon defeated – and possibly killed – but the Mandalorians retake Mandalore and reignite the Great Forge. As we watch Paz Vizsla's son Ragnar take the Mandalorian creed, Din Djarin approaches the Armorer and wants Grogu to also take the creed as his apprentice. However, since Grogu cannot speak, he can't take the Creed. The only way for Grogu to proceed is if his parents gave the okay. But since Grogu's parents are MIA, Din decides to adopt Grogu as his son, therefore setting the young guy up to be his apprentice. The Armorer ends the festivities by announcing Grogu as "Din Grogu," taking on his father's last name, which apparently is Din.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Revealed

The Mandalorian Season 3 is over and Lucasfilm has put out a new poster to celebrate the end of another chapter. On social media, they displayed the image of all the principal players for this go-around on Disney+. Din Djarin is near the center and Bo-Katan gets some prime real estate. Series villain Moff Gideon is pretty centrally located as well. But, everyone plays a role in this poster for The Mandalorian. The future of the series is up in the air. Of course, there will be another project featuring Grogu and his father figure. But, we have no idea if it will be another streaming series or if we're aiming for a movie at some point.

The overarching arc of this season would have to be the retaking of Mandalore by the combined forces. Bo-Katan was front and center in that effort, just like you would expect her to be. During Megacon Orlando, Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to Katee Sackhoff about her character and how she felt about the journey she's been on this season.

"Oh, you know, what I do know is that from where we saw her in the beginning of the season, she was defeated and broken. I think that that was her, you know, that was her rock bottom, if you will, to be able to build herself back up in a new image," Sackhoff said. "She has tried everything that she can that she thought was the right way to rule and it hasn't worked... or lead. 'Rule' is the wrong word ... It doesn't fit her. You know what I mean? Like she's a warrior. She wants to lead ... that's what she wants. And I think that as misguided as she has been in a lot of her means, I think that what she's always wanted was in the best interest of the Mandalorian people."

Sackhoff added, "But I think at this moment in her life, she finds herself willing to follow, potentially for the first time in her life ... And right now we see her following The Armorer. I think that part of the reason she's doing that is that she felt immediately accepted and I think that this is one of the things that she hasn't tried yet, and I think that for her to feel like she finally belongs is an interesting place for her to be. So, yeah, I mean, we could get all the way into her backstory. I mean, like the way that she was treated with her father and her sister and, you know, I think that this might be the first time in her life that she was truly accepted just for being there."

Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.