The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale Debunks Some Major Star Wars Fan Theories

The third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has come to an end and the finale featured some big surprises and set up exciting adventures for the future. Now that the latest season has wrapped up, one fan theory has proven to be debunked. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! It was starting to become a popular opinion that The Armorer (Emily Swallow) didn't actually have the Mandalorians' best interest at heart and was secretly working for Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). In fact, many fans have taken to social media throughout this season to express their concerns about the character's behavior. However, the Season 3 finale has proven that The Armorer is loyal to her people.

At the end of the penultimate episode, it was revealed that Moff Gideon had escaped the New Republic and was hiding on Mandalore with the hopes of rebuilding the Empire. When it came to the showdown between both sides this week, The Armorer fought hard alongside the Mandalorians and helped them regain their planet. In honor of this confirmation, many Mando fans have taken to social media today to apologize to The Armorer for doubting her. You can check out a couple of the tweets below:

i think we owe her an apology for saying she was a traitor 😭 pic.twitter.com/OlMu2wznVj — Akela⁹⁹ | TBB ♥️🖤 (@NightmareAkela) April 19, 2023

and to everyone who doubted the armorer and called her a spy!!!!!!! FOCK YEW #themandalorian pic.twitter.com/vxzTXgk75A — kayla (@mandinlorian) April 19, 2023

emily swallow had enough of y’all trying to say the armorer was the spy 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cQqCmO9f1x — kami (@bokatvn) April 17, 2023

In addition to having doubts about The Armorer, some fans suspected Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides) was also a spy. Some fans suspected that Axe Woves' mercenary status could have made him sell out to Gideon, and considering his falling out with Bo-Katen (Katee Sackoff), it was reasonable to believe he no longer cared about the cause. However, just like The Armorer, Axe fought for the Mandalorians in the finale. In fact, he almost died piloting the ship that was targeted by Moff Gideon. You can view some tweets about Axe's innocence below:

AXE WOVES INNOCENT, AXE WOVES LOYAL, AXE WOVES MVP, AXE WOVES MAIN CHARACTER IN BO’S STORY FOR NOW ON AND AS I SAID BEFORE EVERYONE WHO SPOKE AGAINST HIM WILL PERISH

pic.twitter.com/pV4hwjzvlA — Ethan 🦎 (@sheevthan) April 19, 2023

#TheMandalorian spoilers //



Axe Woves 🤝 Armorer

No longer in scrutiny of being traitors pic.twitter.com/FVHB7gZTUu — KUVIRA CANON REDEEMED~ (@llarissel) April 19, 2023

Will The Mandalorian End With Season 4?

Currently, it's unclear when Lucasfilm and Disney+ plan to end The Mandalorian, but it sounds like the show might live beyond the already-confirmed fourth season. The Inside Total Film podcast (via Games Radar) recently had a chat with showrunner Jon Favreau and he was asked if he has an ending in mind for the series and he confirmed he doesn't have a finale planned. However, it was announced during Star Wars Celebration that Dave Filoni is set to helm a movie that will follow "the escalating war between the imperials and the fledging New Republic" that culminates the Disney+ shows. It is described as a cinematic event set during The Mandalorian timeline.

"No, I don't," Favreau recently revealed when asked if he has an ending for The Mandalorian in mind. "I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."

Did you enjoy The Mandalorian finale? What are your thoughts on The Armorer and Axe Woves now? Tell us in the comments!