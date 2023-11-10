The Marvels Review & Loki Finale Discussion | ComicBook Nation

Loki's Season 2 finale - The Marvels is out - and the MCU movies all have new release dates. What are we: a Marvel show now?!

The ComicBook Nation Crew talk about all the new MCU movie release date shifts, review the new film The Marvels, and discuss the Loki Season 2 finale!

There's also talk about the Actors' Strike ending, big GTA 6 update, Invincible Season 2, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 being released, Netflix's new anime Blue Eye Samurai, and a new Batman comic arc!

The Marvels Reaction

Host Kofi Outlaw had this to say about The Marvels AND the Loki Season 2 Finale:

"Look, #TheMarvels is no more mid than most of #MCU Phase 4 & 5 . The ensemble cast is great; the entanglement mechanics are impressive & fun – but the "story" and character development are both messy and half-cooked, as is the 3rd Act battle. Ending & Credits scenes are 🙌 "

Loki Season 2 Finale Reaction

"Look, I like #Loki Season 2. But it WAS a season about literally running around in circles. Between this and #TheMarvels It's hard to take the #MCU as anything but pure fluff entertainment at this point. Excited about all the new setup, but know it will prob turn out just OK."

