The Marvels Review & Loki Finale Discussion | ComicBook Nation

Loki's Season 2 finale - The Marvels is out - and the MCU movies all have new release dates. What are we: a Marvel show now?!

By Kofi Outlaw

The ComicBook Nation Crew talk about all the new MCU movie release date shifts, review the new film The Marvels, and discuss the Loki Season 2 finale!  

There's also talk about the Actors' Strike ending, big GTA 6 update, Invincible Season 2, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 being released, Netflix's new anime Blue Eye Samurai, and a new Batman comic arc! 

The Marvels Reaction

Host Kofi Outlaw had this to say about The Marvels AND the Loki Season 2 Finale: 

"Look, #TheMarvels is no more mid than most of #MCU Phase 4 & 5 . The ensemble cast is great; the entanglement mechanics are impressive & fun – but the "story" and character development are both messy and half-cooked, as is the 3rd Act battle. Ending & Credits scenes are 🙌 "

Loki Season 2 Finale Reaction

"Look, I like #Loki Season 2. But it WAS a season about literally running around in circles. Between this and #TheMarvels It's hard to take the #MCU as anything but pure fluff entertainment at this point. Excited about all the new setup, but know it will prob turn out just OK."

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation! 

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

  1. SUBSCRIBE to our Official YouTube Page
  2. Listen via the media player embedded below.
  3. Check us out on Spotify or Stitcher
  4. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or iHeartRadio

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

comicbook-nation-the-marvels-review-loki-season-2-finale-reactions.jpg
(Photo: John Mason)


After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!

0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of