The Mole Reboot Trailer Released by Netflix

The Mole is officially coming back to television. The popular series, which puts a group of players on edge with the knowledge that one of them has ulterior motives, is being rebooted for Netflix. Fans have known that the series was coming back for a couple of months now, but things are even more exciting this week thanks to the debut of the trailer.

On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the first official trailer for its take on The Mole, and the deceit is evident from the very beginning. The trailer shows a group of players all working to complete challenges, losing money to the mole along the way. Whether or not they'll figure out who the culprit is will be revealed when the show arrives. You can check out the full trailer below!

The Mole is set to premiere on Netflix on October 7th. Like other Netflix reality shows, The Mole will be released over multiple weeks. The entire first season will roll out over the course of three consecutive weeks.

The reboot of The Mole is hosted by Alex Wagner. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost, David Tibballs, and David Burris serve as executive producers for the series. The roster of players in Season 1 includes Avori Henderson, Casey Lary, Dom Gabriel, Greg Shapiro, Jacob Hacker, Joi Schweitzer, Kesi Neblett, Osei White, Pranav Patel, Samara Joy, Sandy Ronquillo, and Will Richardson.

You can check out Netflix's official synopsis for The Mole below!

"The Mole is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated "the Mole" and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.

"The series is based on the Belgian format The Mole (original title De Mol), created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts and distributed by Primitives."

