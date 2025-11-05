The Most Stressful Video Game of All-Time Is About to Become a TV Show on Netflix (And You Could Be On It)

Netflix continues to add new content to its already substantial catalog, including recent additions like Nobody Wants This season 2, The Witcher season 4, and the massive phenomenon that is KPop Demon Hunters. Netflix isn’t done adding new franchises to the mix though, as it was just revealed that the streamer is adapting one of the most stressful video games of all time for a new TV show, and you could actually be a part of it.

Deadline is reporting that A24 has acquired the rights to Ghost Town Games’ popular cooking video game Overcooked, and they are teaming up with Netflix to adapt it into an unscripted series. This is believed to be in the early stages of development, and is said to be in the vein of hit Netflix reality shows like Nailed It! And Floor is Lava, an approach that could translate incredibly well.

If that’s the case, then it would also feature new contestants coming in every episode to duel it out in competing kitchens, so you could very well end up being featured on the show if it makes it to production. Executive producing the series are Gemma Langford, Oli De-Vine, and Phil Duncan from Ghost Town Games.

If you haven’t played Overcooked, you are missing out on one of the most supremely fun cooking experiences around. 1 to 4 players have to work together as chefs to prepare, cook, and serve dishes to customers as orders continue to come in. Teamwork is paramount in this game, as you’ll need to trade off tasks and pass things off as one person cuts veggies while another cooks the meat, and then switch up while one person boils the stew and another person washes plates to use for the final dish. That would be challenging on its own, but things only get wilder from there.

In early levels, things are pretty straightforward, but new levels shake up not only the layout of the kitchen but also the obstacles that surround or walk through the kitchen. Some levels even separate you from your partner, so you have to pass items back and forth and work together even more efficiently, while other levels have you on floating islands in the water or working in a kitchen in the middle of the city as people walk through it. Then there are levels with conveyor belts or kitchens with rats who steal food and even kitchens on splitting ships, so to say the possibilities are endless for Netflix would be an understatement.

The original Overcooked was released in 2016 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and was followed by a Nintendo Switch port in 2017. That game won two BAFTA Games Awards in 2017, and since then, the sequel, Overcooked 2, was released in 2018. There was also the Overcooked: All You Can Eat edition released in 2020, which combined the first two games and all their DLC in a fully remastered version and added 22 new levels and 3 new chefs. Overcooked: All You Can Eat is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

