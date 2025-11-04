The Exact Moment Liam Hemsworth TRULY Becomes Geralt in The Witcher

The Witcher season 4 featured its biggest shakeup yet with the recasting of Geralt, and it was always going to be a tricky proposition. Henry Cavill was an unabashed fan of the series and had certainly left his stamp on the role, and now Liam Hemsworth was tasked with stepping into the role midway through the show and creating something fans could recognize while also bringing his own flair to the character. Hemsworth managed to do just that, and this is the exact moment it all crystallized and Hemsworth truly became Geralt of Rivia.

The moment actually happens early in the season, and specifically in episode 2, titled Dream of a Wish Fulfilled. For context, this is the episode where Geralt and his growing crew unexpectedly meet Regis, who welcomes them to his home to rest and heal up for their journey. The first part of this sets the stage for the scene that truly captures Geralt’s energy, so let’s start there.

Regis gives the rest of the group some time to relax with his homemade moonshine while he attends to Geralt’s wound. Regis treats the wound with his own mixture of medicine, and he also honors Geralt’s wish to keep the injury hidden from the rest of the group. Their banter is effortless, and after just a few minutes, they seem to understand each other in a real way.

When Regis asks what happens when Witchers rid the world of monsters, Geralt says, ” People like to invent monsters and monstrosities. When they lie, cheat, steal, beat their wives, they need to believe in a bane more terrible than they are. It makes them seem less monstrous themselves. Until that changes, there will always be a call for Witchers.” Then Geralt says, “As for me”, but he can’t finish the sentence, and you see the steely facade drop for just a few seconds.

After Geralt dreams of his time with Yennefer and Ciri and the good times they had before being thrown down different paths, Geralt wakes up and heads to Regis’ house. Before leaving, they pick up right where they left off, but this is where Hemsworth displays the most well-rounded version of Geralt yet. Hemsworth’s Geralt is frustrated due to the speed at which they are moving towards their destination, and as he puts together the challenges that await, the frustration on his face feels palpable and real.

Regis then asks if he can join his group as a companion, and Geralt’s first instinct is to question his motives, and that’s all conveyed through the tilting of his head and his facial expressions before he says, “You’d abandon a life of peace to join me on a death march? Why?” Regis says that even the most isolated beings must eventually find succor, and that Geralt understands that better than most.

Geralt’s face is unflinching here, and he still questions, asking Regis, “What makes you believe that?” Regis then hits with a haymaker, saying, ” Your entire being is dedicated to finding someone whom you fear you’ve failed, your Ciri.” Geralt’s expression right after that is quite telling, as the expression softens ever so slightly, and there’s even a hint of a smile, recognizing that Regis hit the nail on the head while still keeping a general poker face about it.

Geralt then has one of my favorite lines, saying, “You confound me, barber-surgeon”, and after Regis says that he values discretion as well, Geralt gives a knowing look before contemplating a second and then delivers a telling “hmmm” before walking out of the room. It’s an entire sequence that feels unquestionably Geralt, and is the moment that I stopped seeing Hemsworth and just started seeing Geralt of Rivia, and I never looked back.

The Witcher season 4 is streaming on Netflix now.

