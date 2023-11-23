Adam F. Goldberg is movin' right along to the next series in the "Muppet-Verse." The Goldbergs creator confirmed Tuesday that Disney+ cancelled The Muppets Mayhem — the live-action musical comedy series he developed with Jeff Yorkes and prolific puppeteer Bill Barretta about Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem — after just one 10-episode season. Muppets Mayhem may have been disbanded, but Goldberg revealed that "the wheels are in motion" on a new Muppets show involving Kermit the Frog and the gang. Can you picture that?

"Mayhem was truly the most joyful and collaborative experience of my career. From day one all I've cared about is creating a Muppet-verse and YES I am already cooking up more Muppets with [Barretta] and [Yorkes]," Goldberg shared in a post on X, adding: "It's happening." (Is "cooking up" a turn of phrase, or a hint at a Muppets cooking show starring Swedish Chef? Stay tuned.)

"I worked for 3 years with @JeffYorkes to set up our tent in the Muppet camp," Goldberg wrote in a subsequent post. "We love the Mayhem, but think about what could be next for Kermit & the gang! We sure are!" The series co-writer and executive producer previously shared that the goal with Muppets Mayhem was to "begin a Disney+ Muppet-Verse that rivals Marvel and Star Wars."

"Jeff, Bill, and I have very lofty dreams that Disney starts this Muppetverse where it's just like Marvel or Star Wars, this web of movies and specials and animation," he told Gizmodo earlier this year. "We would love to help them do that. But if you're going to do that – they started just with Iron Man, right? So for us, it was like, we're just doing a show about the band; let's focus on this one very specific corner of the Muppet Universe."

The series follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Lilly Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album. Muppets Mayhem received six nominations at the upcoming 2nd Children's & Family Emmy Awards, and the show's soundtrack debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's US Kid Albums chart — the first time that Dr. Teeth & The Electric Mayhem topped a Billboard chart since their debut in 1975.

The Muppets Mayhem is the latest series from the beloved franchise to be cancelled after one season. The Muppets, a prime time mockumentary sitcom that aired on ABC in 2015, aired 16 episodes before being cancelled; the "unscripted" short-form series Muppets Now, which was the first Muppets project ordered for Disney+, lasted just six episodes. The original animated Muppet Babies remains the longest-running Muppets series at eight seasons; the Disney Junior reboot ran for another three seasons.

All 10 episodes of The Muppets Mayhem are now available to stream on Disney+.