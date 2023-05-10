The Muppets Mayhem: The Electric Mayhem Explain Why Kermit and Miss Piggy Don't Cameo in Disney+ Series (Exclusive)

The Muppets Mayhem is officially streaming on Disney+, and it follows The Electric Mayhem as they attempt to record their very first album. Best known as the house band for The Muppet Show, The Electric Mayhem features the musical talents Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot, and Lips. While fans will certainly enjoy seeing those iconic characters get up to some shenanigans in the new series, fans of the Muppets might be surprised to learn that the show doesn't feature other big names in the franchise like Kermit or Miss Piggy. In honor of the new series, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with The Electric Mayhem, and they explained why some of their pals didn't appear on the show.

"No Pig! No Pig!" Animal declared. "I guess we forgot to ask Miss Piggy if she was free," Dr. Teeth added. "Yeah, but she's like, you know, so important, and I'm sure her schedule wouldn't allow it," Janice explained. "You know, our budget certainly wouldn't allow it either," Floyd Pepper joked. "Everybody was busy, so we just kind of did our own thing."

Dr. Teeth added, "Animal's allergic to Miss Piggy." Well, there you have it! Due to a number of reasons, you won't be seeing some big Muppets on The Muppets Mayhem. Thankfully, the show manages to stand on its out without guest appearances from Kermit or Miss Piggy. However, there are plenty of other celebrity cameos to enjoy. You can check out a list of the famous folks who appear in the series below:

The Muppets Mayhem features appearances by Paula Abdul, Steve Aoki, David Bizarro, Rachel Bloom, Nicole Byer, Sofia Carson, Charlamagne Tha God, Tommy Chong, Billy Corgan, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, deadmau5, Desiigner, Colton Dunn, Morgan Freeman, Susanna Hoffs, James Hong, Jennifer Irwin, Karamo, Kesha, Tommy Lee, Lil Nas X, Riki Lindhome, Cheech Marin, Ziggy Marley, Jack McBrayer, Arden Myrin, Nico Santos, Kristen Schaal, Ben Schwartz, Ryan Seacrest, Kevin Smith, Chris Stapleton, Danny Trejo, Joe Lo Truglio, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Cedric Yarbrough, and Zedd. The series also stars Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry, and Anders Holm.

All episodes of The Muppets Mayhem are now streaming on Disney+, and The Muppets Mayhem soundtrack is available on all streaming platforms. The band's debut album, The Electric Mayhem, is set for release on vinyl on May 12th. You can pre-save/pre-add the digital soundtrack and pre-order the vinyl album here, and listen to your favorite tracks from the Muppets on their Spotify playlist here.