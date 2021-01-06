Peacock Launches The Office-Specific Pricing

✖

In case you somehow haven't heard yet, The Office is no longer available to stream on Netflix, where it has remained a hit despite being off the air for years. The NBC series has moved to its permanent streaming home at NBCUniversal's Peacock service, where fans can watch all nine seasons as well as bonus, never-before-seen footage. The Office is one of the most popular TV shows around and Peacock knows it, which is why the service is using the arrival of the series in every way possible to help grow its subscriber base.

In addition to simply advertising the addition of The Office, Peacock is now using the TV series as a barometer for its different subscriptions. When you look at the three different tiers of Peacock, you'll notice that they describe how much of The Office you can watch with each one.

The standard, free tier of Peacock includes ads and doesn't include access to all of the content on the service. With this tier, you can watch the first two seasons of The Office. With Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 per month, you get access to every episode of The Office, along with the available bonus features and extras. Peacock Premium Plus gets you the same access for $9.99 per month, but removes all of the ads.

There have been popular shows on Peacock to this point, and it's easy to get people to sign up for a streaming service when there are free and $5 tiers. However, the addition of The Office will likely be the biggest boost in the short history of the service. An entire generation has fallen in love with the series in recent years, thanks to its availability on Netflix. Plenty of folks will want to continue streaming it in the near future, adding to the numbers for Peacock.

Peacock currently offers an entire extended edition of Season 3 of The Office, each episode complete with deleted scenes that didn't air on TV. There are also curated playlists of The Office episodes.

Have you been streaming The Office on Peacock? Let us know in the comments!