The Office Star Would "Love" to Reprise Role for Reboot

Craig Robinson is down for a reboot of The Office. Speaking with AV Club Robinson said that he would love to reprise his role as Daryl at some point, though he admitted that a reboot hasn't actually been mentioned to him — and that he's not sure if right now is the right time to bring the show back.

"I heard that there was something going on, so it hasn't been mentioned to me. So, if it does, I would love to reprise Daryl at some point but right. now I don't know.," Robinson said.

Is There Going to Be A The Office Reboot?

Late last year, it was reported that a reboot was in the works at NBC but wouldn't be announced until after the end of the writers' strike. Thus far, no such announcement has materialized and The Office creator Greg Daniels previously addressed the rumors himself.

"Well, I think that it's very speculative," Daniels said. "The fact that it kind of blew up based on one line in a Puck piece was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that the fans still care a lot. But the thing I would say is, when there's something to announce, I will definitely announce it."

What Is The Office?

The Office is based on the original BBC series of the same name which ran for two, six-episode seasons and a two-episode Christmas Special. The American version debuted two years after the BBC's Christmas Special. Its debut episode is almost a completely remake of the BBC series, though future seasons shifted from its predecessor to explore its own characters and dynamics. Ultimately, the American version ran for 9 seasons and over 200 episodes.

The most recent discussion about a reboot of The Office isn't the first time we've heard such rumors. There have been various other reports in the past of a reboot, though most of those have hinted more about a spinoff than a true completely reboot or revival.

Would you like to see a reboot or revival of The Office? What is your favorite The Office episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!