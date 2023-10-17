The Office Showrunner Responds to Reboot Rumors

After The Office exploded in popularity years after it first aired thanks to streaming, fans have long clamored for a reboot. Earlier this month, a report circulated suggesting a reboot announcement would come from NBC once the Writers Guild of America strike was settled. Now that the smoke has cleared from the work stoppage, The Office creator Greg Daniels has addressed the rumors head-on. Stopping short of confirming a reboot was on the way, Daniels played coy in a recent interview in support of the third season of Upload Season Three on Prime Video.

"Well, I think that it's very speculative," Daniels said in a chat with Collider. "The fact that it kind of blew up based on one line in a Puck piece was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that the fans still care a lot. But the thing I would say is, when there's something to announce, I will definitely announce it."

This is far from the first time Daniels has addressed a reboot, previously saying it's "not impossible" for something to happen, he'd just been concerned with bringing the series and tarnishing its reputation.

"It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up," the writer previously said in a THR profile. "We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn't like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense it's completely an artistic whole. But, that said, I don't know, the cast every now and then talks about getting back together in some form, but I don't see it being a reboot like the way Will & Grace was rebooted."

Daniels added, "My biggest concern would be disappointing the fans. People will watch the entire series and then roll right into watching it again, and to me that means we ended it properly."

All nine seasons of The Office are now streaming on Peacock.

