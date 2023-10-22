Upload Creator Optimistic Prime Video Series Will Get Fourth Season

Upload returned to Prime Video this weekend with the first two episodes of season three. "Ticking Clock" and "Strawberry" are now available to watch with episodes three and four dropping on October 27th. The eight-episode season will come to an end on November 10th, and some fans are already wondering if the show will get a fourth season. The show's creator, Greg Daniels, recently spoke with Collider and shared he has high hopes for a renewal.

"We're actually the number one most-viewed half-hour show on Prime Video, so it's kind of cool," Daniels shared. "[Prime Video is] supportive of the show, and I'm pretty optimistic that we're starting up Season 4 soon. So, hopefully. I wouldn't want to end the show on such a note, it'd be a really incomplete feeling."

What Is Upload About?

Upload is a sci-fi comedy series that stars Robbie Amell as Nathan, Andy Allo as Nora, Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Owen Daniels as AI guy.

In Upload, computer programmer Nathan dies unexpectedly and finds himself uploaded into a digital afterlife, the expensive Lakeview, where he falls in love with his customer service "angel" Nora but finds himself under the thumb of his still-living and possessive girlfriend, Ingrid. As the first season progresses, Nora slowly comes to believe that Nathan was actually murdered. In Upload Season 2, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group, "The Ludds".

According to Prime Video, Season 3 picks with Nora and a freshly downloaded Nathanas they navigate their relationship while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan's head explodes? Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid's not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real word, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke (Bigley), all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.

"It's been a long time coming," Daniels told previous ComicBook.com when asked the series previously. "I was writing episodes in 2017, and then we shot a pilot in 2018. And then we shot the series in 2019. There were so many special effects, that it took another year to do all the visual effects. It's been a long time coming, and it's great fun."

He added, "That's how I was trying to do with this. I was like, 'There are so many shows and if you're going to commit to one show being your show, your special show, it has to be really a big extravaganza.' I know that was sort of my thinking, going into it."

Are you hoping Upload gets a fourth season? Tell us in the comments!