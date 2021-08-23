✖

NBCUniversal content chief Susan Rovner has said that the studio is ready to do a reboot of The Office whenever one condition is met: they get the go-ahead from Office US creator Greg Daniels. According to Rovner's official statement in a recent interview about The Office getting a reboot: "Whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one, we're standing by". Word of The Office getting a reboot has (ironically) been building in the last few years, as the NBC comedy series of the 2000s has seen a major resurgence on streaming services like Netflix and Peacock, in addition to its syndicated television run.

The Office was the most-watched show on any streaming service in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was the main source of renewed buzz for the series. The popularity of The Office wasn't just a fluke of the pandemic; since The Office became the centerpiece of NBC's Peacock streaming service that launched last year, it has been streamed even more so than it was while it was on Netflix, proving that this new moment of popularity for The Office is even more sustainable than some initially figured.

From Rovner's quote it's clear that NBCUniversal is putting the ball squarely in Greg Daniels' court - but Daniels has admittedly already answered the question of whether or not he will do an Office reboot. The short answer? Maybe when he's not so busy:

"It's not impossible," Daniels told Collider in January. "It's not impossible for sure. I would want to be involved, and I've got two other shows I'm working on right now."

Greg Daniels hasn't really lost much of a step since getting done with The Office, Parks and Rec, and that entire era. He currently has two successful streaming series: Netflix's Space Force (which re-teams Daniels with Office star Steve Carell) and Amazon's Upload, about a future where humans can "upload" themselves to a virtual afterlife (of varying comfort). Both shows have been renewed for second seasons, so Daniels is conceivably busy for the next few years.

Of course, reboots of popular TV shows take all kinds of forms these days. The cast of The Office is almost all as busy with other successful projects as Greg Daniels is - and it's clear that no matter how fond they are of The Office, most of them are thoroughly over the idea of revisiting those roles. That's all to say: the idea of an entire Office reboot series seems all but impossible; however, an Office one-time special that brings the cast and Daniels back together seems much more doable.

The Office is currently streaming on Peacock.

Source: Deadline