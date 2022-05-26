Hit CW Vampire Series Is Leaving Netflix Soon

✖

May is almost over and with June just around the corner, that means the content available for streaming across various platforms is about to shift. While there are many shows and movies making their way to different streaming platforms in June, that also means that there are many that are leaving and for fans of The CW's The Vampire Diaries franchise, that means saying goodbye to a fan-favorite series. The Originals, or more specifically the first four seasons of the series, is leaving Netflix on June 30th.

The Originals debuted on The CW on October 3, 2013. A spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, the series followed original vampire Klaus Mikaelson as he and his family return to the city of New Orleans for the first time since 1919. The series sees Klaus and his siblings, as well as the werewolf Hayley Marshall who ended up pregnant with Klaus' child, the "tribrid" Hope, embroiled in various plots and situations dealing with the supernatural residents of New Orleans as they take back the city while their own histories come to call. The series starred Joseph Morgan as Klaus as well as Daniel Gillies, Claire Holt, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, and more. The series ran for five seasons and 92 episodes, ending on August 1, 2018.

The Originals was followed up by Legacies, with that series following the now-teenaged Hope Mikaelson as she attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted following the deaths of her parents. That series, currently in its fourth season on The CW, was cancelled earlier this month. Legacies creator Julie Plec took to social media after news of the cancellation broke to explain that network president Mark Pedowitz had given them some advance warning that the series may not be renewed, something that allowed them to create an ending that would work both as a season finale and a series finale —a prospect that has some wondering of Morgan will reprise his role as Klaus one more time.

"One last thing re: Roswell and Legacies," Plec wrote. "Mark Pedowitz & his team at The CW had the class & grace to warn the shows that they might not survive, even if The CW wanted them. Because of that, the season finales of both shows were carefully crafted to also work as series finales."

Plec went on to add that, at least for Legacies, that means that there will be big and exciting surprises coming for long-time The Vampire Diaries universe fans.

"I can speak for Legacies in saying that Brett [Matthews] and I and the writing team poured all kinds of love into it," she wrote. "And there are a couple surprises for long-time [The Vampire Diaries Universe] fans that may just blow your mind."

The series finale of Legacies is scheduled for June 16th. The first four seasons of The Originals is leaving Netflix on June 30th.