Joseph Morgan Drops Cryptic Message for a Possible Legacies Series Finale Appearance

✖

The series finale of Legacies may include an appearance from Joseph Morgan's Klaus Mikaelson. Legacies was among a number of CW series canceled by the network earlier in the month, joining DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Naomi, In the Dark, Dynasty, Charmed, and Roswell, New Mexico. June 16th marks the day Legacies wraps up Season 4, which also signals the end of The CW's long-running The Vampire Diaries franchise. Legacies and The Originals are both spinoffs of The Vampire Diaries, with Morgan starring in Vampire Diaries and Originals. His character, the first vampire-werewolf hybrid, passed away in The Originals series finale, and now Joseph Morgan is teasing some type of magical resurrection for Legacies' finale.

Morgan shared a message for fans of The Vampire Diaries Universe on Twitter, seemingly squashing rumors of his Legacies debut. "First of all, I haven't seen any cast from the TVDU in years, not in person at least, I promise you that," Morgan wrote. "All this speculation is gonna drive you crazy. Let go of these nonsense theories about hidden codes, Everyone knows Klaus Mikaelson is dead." While the post seems innocent on the surface, fans discovered a possible cipher giving away a major clue.

First of all,

I haven't seen any cast from the TVDU in years,

not in person at least, I promise you that.

All this speculation is gonna drive you crazy.

Let go of these nonsense theories about hidden codes,

Everyone knows Klaus Mikaelson is dead. — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) May 25, 2022

The first thing that needs pointing out is how Morgan used line breaks to split up his message. Next, if you circle every letter that begins the line break and exclude "y" and "h" it spells the word "Finale." With the last episode of Legacies airing on June 16th, there are only a few weeks left before fans can find out if the Klaus Mikaelson actor was dropping breadcrumbs or only fooling everyone.

Even though the cancellation news came abruptly, The CW president Mark Pedowitz confirmed Legacies will still be able to go out on its own terms. "There will be a proper series finale," Pedowitz told reporters during The CW's scheduling call press conference. "I do know from talking to [creator] Julie [Plec], there is a perfect proper season finale, series finale."

"To the cast and crews of all," Plec wrote in Twitter shortly after the news broke. "Some who have been part of the family since Day 1 of TVD in 2009. To the marriages that happened along the way, the children who were born, the friendships we all made and to hopefully many, many more stories to come. And to the fans. Without whom none of this matters. It has been my honor to be a part of telling these stories for you. A final tip of the hat to our kindred spirits in cancellation at the CW. What a run we've all had. It's sad when the business changes beneath your feet. May you all find your way to your next adventure with the knowledge that you did yourselves proud."

The series finale of Legacies airs June 16th.