Every Movie and TV Show Leaving Netflix in June 2022
June is going to be a pretty big month for Netflix subscribers, as the streaming service is preparing for quite a few major additions. Original films like Spiderhead and Hustle are joining the service in June, as well as the third season of acclaimed original series The Umbrella Academy. Unfortunately, while there are a lot of new titles hitting Netflix next month, the streaming service is preparing for a good number of departures as well.
On Monday, Netflix revealed the full list of movies and TV shows joining its lineup in June, as well as the complete list of titles set to leave the service. There are some massive titles leaving Netflix in the coming weeks, including one of the streamer's most popular acquired TV shows: Criminal Minds. A longtime staple of Netflix, all 10 seasons of Criminal Minds are set to leave on June 29th.
On the final day of June, Netflix will be losing a horde of popular movies. Exiting titles on June 20th include The Exorcist, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Happy Gilmore, How to Train Your Dragon, and Shrek Forever After.
Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix in June:
Leaving 6/2/22
Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3
Lady Bird
Leaving 6/6/22
The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4
Vampire Academy
Leaving 6/13/22
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 6/17/22
Silver Linings Playbook
Leaving 6/23/22
Reign: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 6/29/22
Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-10
Leaving 6/30/22
Corpse Bride
Desperado
Eagle Eye
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter
The Exorcist
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Godzilla
Happy Gilmore
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Into the Wild
Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me
Just Go With It
Looper
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight in Paris
My Fair Lady
The Originals: Seasons 1-4
Shrek Forever After
Stand by Me
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix in the month of June? Let us know in the comments!