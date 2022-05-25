Every Movie and TV Show Leaving Netflix in June 2022

✖

June is going to be a pretty big month for Netflix subscribers, as the streaming service is preparing for quite a few major additions. Original films like Spiderhead and Hustle are joining the service in June, as well as the third season of acclaimed original series The Umbrella Academy. Unfortunately, while there are a lot of new titles hitting Netflix next month, the streaming service is preparing for a good number of departures as well.

On Monday, Netflix revealed the full list of movies and TV shows joining its lineup in June, as well as the complete list of titles set to leave the service. There are some massive titles leaving Netflix in the coming weeks, including one of the streamer's most popular acquired TV shows: Criminal Minds. A longtime staple of Netflix, all 10 seasons of Criminal Minds are set to leave on June 29th.

On the final day of June, Netflix will be losing a horde of popular movies. Exiting titles on June 20th include The Exorcist, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Happy Gilmore, How to Train Your Dragon, and Shrek Forever After.

Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix in June:

Leaving 6/2/22

Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3

Lady Bird

Leaving 6/6/22

The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4

Vampire Academy

Leaving 6/13/22

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 6/17/22

Silver Linings Playbook

Leaving 6/23/22

Reign: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 6/29/22

Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-10

Leaving 6/30/22

Corpse Bride

Desperado

Eagle Eye

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter

The Exorcist

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Godzilla

Happy Gilmore

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Into the Wild

Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me

Just Go With It

Looper

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight in Paris

My Fair Lady

The Originals: Seasons 1-4

Shrek Forever After

Stand by Me

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix in the month of June? Let us know in the comments!