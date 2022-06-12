The Originals Star Joseph Morgan Dedicates Legacies Series Finale Return to Fans

✖

From the moment Legacies debuted on The CW in 2018, fans of the third series in The Vampire Diaries franchise have wanted to see beloved characters from not only The Vampire Diaries, but spinoff series The Originals make an appearance— particularly Joseph Morgan's Niklaus "Klaus" Mikaelson. Now, with Legacies coming to an end this week, that moment is finally near and it's one that Morgan says is for the fans. In a video shared on Instagram, Morgan dedicated his upcoming Klaus cameo to the fans as well as expressed how the character has never truly left him, either.

"Ever since I left The Originals, it hasn't left me because Niklaus Mikaelson has always been there, in my head and in my heart," Morgan said. "You guys have been incredible. You haven't let it go. You know I've been asked again and again to make an appearance on Legacies, and it never felt right. Until now. Now it feels right. So, I hope you enjoy this and feel as passionate about this as I do. This one's for you guys."

While fans had speculated that Morgan would appear in the upcoming Legacies finale "Just Don't Be a Stranger, Okay?" — especially after a series of teases Morgan shared on social media — the actor revealed last week that the fan-favorite character would make his long-awaited return in an appearance tied to Klaus' relationship with his beloved daughter, Hope Mikaleson (Danielle Rose Russell).

"I don't know if I've got permission to do this," Morgan said. "I don't know if I need it, to be honest with you. Regardless, we're here now, so I'm going to tell you a couple of things: You are going to see Klaus again in the final-ever episode of Legacies. Just for a fleeting moment. That's it, you heard it here first… This was never about a 'ship for me or for Klaus. This is about family. Family is power. This is about a father and his daughter, their relationship, what he feels he owes to her. That's what this is about. So, there was a very secret, very clandestine scene recorded."

A spinoff of both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Legacies followed Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, who is descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf, and witch bloodlines. Two years after the events of The Originals, 17-year-old Hope attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. The school provides a haven where supernatural beings can learn to control their abilities and impulses. In addition to Russell, the cast of Legacies also includes Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Matt Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard, and Omono Okojie.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. The series finale "Just Don't Be A Stranger, Okay?" airs Thursday, June 16th.