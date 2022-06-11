Legacies Series Finale Preview Released

✖

Next week marks the end of an era for The CW with the series finale of Legacies. The episode, "Just Don't Be A Stranger, Okay?" marks the end of The Vampire Diaries franchise which began in 2009 and has since spanned not just the original The Vampire Diaries, but both The Originals and Legacies as well. Now, ahead of the final chapter, the network has released a preview for the upcoming episode, one that teases there could be major changes for the Salvatore School before we finally say goodbye.

As you can see in the preview, there isn't a lot in the way of clues as to what to expect, which is also the case with the previously released episode synopsis. What we do know about the episode is that both Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) will be comforted by "unexpected yet welcome sources" in the series' final episode. One of those sources, for Hope at least, may be her father, Klaus Mikaelson. The Vampire Diaries and The Originals star Joseph Morgan recently confirmed that he will be returning for the Legacies finale for one more important moment between Klaus and Hope.

"I don't know if I've got permission to do this," Morgan said in a recent Instagram Live. "I don't know if I need it, to be honest with you. Regardless, we're here now, so I'm going to tell you a couple of things: You are going to see Klaus again in the final-ever episode of Legacies. Just for a fleeting moment. That's it, you heard it here first… This was never about a 'ship for me or for Klaus. This is about family. Family is power. This is about a father and his daughter, their relationship, what he feels he owes to her. That's what this is about. So, there was a very secret, very clandestine scene recorded."

You can check out the episode synopsis below.

"WELCOME HOME – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee), Jed (Ben Levin), Cleo (Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) reflect on recent events and what comes next for each of them. Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources. Also starring Aria Shaghasemi and Leo Howard. The episode was written by Julie Plec & Brett Matthews and directed Michael A. Allowitz."

A spinoff of both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Legacies followed Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, who is descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf, and witch bloodlines. Two years after the events of The Originals, 17-year-old Hope attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. The school provides a haven where supernatural beings can learn to control their abilities and impulses. In addition to Russell, the cast of Legacies also includes Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Matt Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard, and Omono Okojie.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. The series finale "Just Don't Be A Stranger, Okay?" airs Thursday, June 16th.