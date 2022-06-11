The Originals' Joseph Morgan Confirms Return for Legacies Finale

✖

This month will bring the end of an era for The CW, when the fourth and final season of Legacies concludes on the network. A spinoff of both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, the series has helped that universe's storytelling stretch over the past decade, and fans have been curious to see how it will all wrap up. One rumor surrounding the finale has been that Joseph Morgan would return as Klaus Mikaelson — and it looks like the actor has now confirmed as much. On Thursday, Morgan took to Instagram to post something to the #legacies hashtag, following the airing of the series' penultimate episode. His post read: "If you had the chance to say one last goodbye to the child you loved more than anything, would you take it?" In a later Instagram Live, Morgan confirmed that he will be appearing in the final Legacies episode, and that his appearance in the series will tie to Klaus' relationship with Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell)

"I don't know if I've got permission to do this," Morgan said (via TVLine). "I don't know if I need it, to be honest with you. Regardless, we're here here now, so I'm going to tell you a couple of things: You are going to see Klaus again in the final-ever episode of Legacies. Just for a fleeting moment. That's it, you heard it here first... This was never ever about a 'ship for me or for Klaus. This is about family. Family is power. This is about a father and his daughter, their relationship, what he feels he owes to her. That's what this is about. So there was a very secret, very clandestine scene recorded."

Legacies followed Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, who is descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf, and witch bloodlines. Two years after the events of The Originals, 17-year-old Hope attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. The school provides a haven where supernatural beings can learn to control their abilities and impulses. In addition to Russell, the cast of Legacies also includes Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Matt Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard, and Omono Okojie.

"There will be a proper series finale," The CW president Mark Pedowitz told reporters during The CW's recent scheduling call press conference. "I do know from talking to [creator] Julie [Plec], there is a perfect proper season finale, series finale."

Legacies was just one of several of Plec's shows to be cancelled in recent weeks, in addition to fellow The CW show Roswell, New Mexico, as well as the NBC freshman series The Endgame.

"To the cast and crews of all," Plec wrote in Twitter shortly after the news broke. "Some who have been part of the family since Day 1 of TVD in 2009. To the marriages that happened along the way, the children who were born, the friendships we all made and to hopefully many, many more stories to come. And to the fans. Without whom none of this matters. It has been my honor to be a part of telling these stories for you. A final tip of the hat to our kindred spirits in cancellation at the CW. What a run we've all had. It's sad when the business changes beneath your feet. May you all find your way to your next adventure with the knowledge that you did yourselves proud."

