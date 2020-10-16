The Osbournes: Night of Terror Sees Ozzy and His Family Going on a Ghost Hunt for Travel Channel

While Ozzy Osbourne might be known as the "Prince of Darkness," an all-new special coming to the Travel Channel will see him attempting to confront real darkness, as The Osbournes: Night of Terror will see the entire family embarking on a ghost investigation. Son Jack has embarked on a number of his own investigations, which includes hosting the series Portals to Hell, but he's enlisting Ozzy, mom Sharon, and sister Kelly to tackle a haunted locale in an all-new way. The Osbournes: Night of Terror will debut on the Travel Channel as part of their Ghostober slate of programming on Friday, October 30th at 9 p.m. ET.

Per press release, "The Osbournes enter the gates of hell as they go inside the Heritage Square Museum, a frightening and haunted historical site in the heart of Los Angeles. A 'living museum,' Heritage Square is a collection of relocated Victorian-era houses taken from different spots around the city. It’s believed to be the most haunted hotspot in the area and has never been investigated for TV. Staff and guests have reported an uptick in paranormal activity, and they’re eager to understand what’s causing this ghostly phenomenon.

"As Jack and Kelly go deep into the night to investigate the prolific spirit activity, Ozzy and Sharon monitor the action from basecamp. Multiple houses on the property each come with its own set of ghosts. The Perry House is rumored to be haunted by the original owner’s daughter, Mamie, who now roams the halls, spreading regret and despair. Inside the Hale House, Kelly makes a surprising connection to the spirit world, where it’s believed former occupant Bessie Hale is still tied to the house after a bitter divorce from her husband. But, it’s the Octagon House that cripples everyone with fear. As Jack and Kelly prepare for a night of terror, the frightening encounters begin almost immediately. In true Osbourne fashion, there’s never a dull moment. With Kelly and Jack on the front lines confronting unexplained disturbances, skeptics Ozzy and Sharon provide lively feedback and guidance hoping to mitigate the paranormal danger their kids are sure to face. Bringing additional clarity and context to the precarious situation are psychic mediums Cindy Kaza and Sarah Lemos and paranormal expert Ben Hansen."

“Most families go pumpkin picking around Halloween. The Osbournes – we go ghost hunting,” Jack shared in a statement. “My family has always been intrigued by my work in the paranormal, so I decided it was time for them to experience it themselves. Heritage Square is a very haunted location that not many people outside of Los Angeles know about – everyone is in for a real treat. Expect crazy paranormal activity, creepy encounters – especially with Kelly, classic Osbourne humor and naturally, a few guest appearances from the dogs.”

