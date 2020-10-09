Ghost Adventures Team Says Investigation Into Tiger King Zoo Had "Surprises at Every Turn"

✖

Now that we're officially in October, Travel Channel fans have a number of thrilling stories to check out during their "Ghostober" slate of programming, with Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo premiering on October 29th. As audiences witnessed during Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, a number of unbelievable events occurred at Joe Exotic's G.W. Zoo, with the Ghost Adventures team encountering even more strange occurrences than what audiences saw during that documentary series. You can check out the premiere of Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo on the Travel Channel on Thursday, October 29th at 9 p.m. ET.

“This investigation was wild from beginning to end. We went into it thinking we knew a little about this story already, but there were so many surprises at every turn,” host Zak Bagans shared in a statement. “It’s a super-charged location and it felt surreal to be there. This special has all the drama, characters, and twists that you would expect in any Joe Exotic story. But just when you think you’ve seen and heard it all, there’s more.”

Something sinister lurks in the shadows of this park. In exclusive interviews, Jeff and Lauren Lowe, who purchased the zoo from Joe Exotic in 2016, reveal rumors and stories about the notorious grounds, including allegations of murder. Employees also believe the spirit of Travis Maldonado, who tragically and accidentally killed himself inside the park, still lingers and appears in the form of a dark mist. As Bagans and the crew speak with park staff – including Erik Cowie and Allen Glover, well-known characters from the documentary – they learn new details about the park’s story, and experience unexplained encounters that creep even these guys out: apparitions, shadow figures, voices, and mysterious light phenomena.

It’s a beast of a case and the team calls in the big guns for assistance. Engineer Bill Chappell will conduct the biggest audio experiment he’s ever performed for an investigation, spanning the park’s entire perimeter. To investigate the alleged claims of buried bodies, they bring in a forensic team to search the property for evidence. The park is awash with activity from the get-go, and it’s inside Joe Exotic’s former cabin that they capture astonishing evidence that may prove Travis’ spirit is still around. But when the cadaver dogs get a possible hit for human remains and the investigation gets shut down by police, the real digging begins. As the dogs return a second time and the Ghost Adventures team captures three distinct EVPs in the areas of question, they’re convinced there is more to this story.

Tune in to the two-hour Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo event on Thursday, October 29th at 9 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel.

