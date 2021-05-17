Disney Renews The Owl House for Season 3, Reveals Premiere Date for Season 2

Disney Channel has officially announced that it has renewed the animated series The Owl House for Season 3 ahead of the newly-announced Season 2 premiere on Saturday, June 12th at 10AM ET/PT. Contrary to the construction of the previous seasons, the third season will be comprised of three 44-minute specials. New Season 2 episodes of The Owl House will air every Saturday through August 14th on Disney Channel and appear the day they premiere on DisneyNOW.

In addition to the above, Disney Channel has released both a new opening title animation for Season 2, which you can check out above, and new key art, which you can check out below from the show's creator Dana Terrace:

Season 2 of The Owl House picks up immediately after the Season 1 finale and Emperor Belos confrontation, and will see the cast "working together to return Luz to the Human Realm, help Eda confront her inner demons, and search for the truth about King's past." Season 2 guest voice cast includes Peter Gallagher, Felicia Day, Harvey Guillén, Nik Dodani, Alex Lawther, and Debra Wilson. The show stars Sarah-Nicole Robles as Luz, Wendie Malick as Eda, Alex Hirsch as King and Hooty, Matthew Rhys as Emperor Belos, Issac Ryan Brown as Gus, Tati Gabrielle as Willow, Mae Whitman as Amity, and Cissy Jones as Lilith.

"Dana and her team have created a series that continues to push the envelope with epic and diverse storylines, an astounding world and multifaceted characters that have captivated our audience," said Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Channels, as part of today's announcement. "We're eager to showcase more adventures in seasons two and three."

As noted above, The Owl House Season 2 is set to premiere on Saturday, June 12th at 10AM ET/PT with new episodes airing every Saturday through August 14th on Disney Channel. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Owl House right here.

