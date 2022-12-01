The Penguin Reportedly Recasting Major Batman Character

HBO Max's The Penguin series will soon begin principal photography, expanding upon the new cinematic world introduced in Matt Reeves' The Batman. If new reports prove accurate, the Colin Farrell-starring series already has at least one recasting up its sleeve. According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, the producer is currently casting for the role of Salvatore Maroni, the don of the Maroni Crime Family.

A longtime Batman villain, Maroni technically appeared in The Batman, portrayed by an uncredited actor in a series of news clippings. Given Maroni is set to have a major role in Penguin, it appears the streamer wants to attach a sizable name to the position.

When does the new Penguin series take place?

In an interview earlier this year, Farrell revealed the series picks up soon after the events of the movie wrap.

"[The Penguin] starts about a week after the film The Batman ends. So Gotham is still somewhat underwater," Farrell revealed to Extra in an interview for his new movie The Banshees of Inisherin. "I read the first script for the first episode, and it opens up with my feet splashing through the water in Falcone's office. Even just that alone, I read it, I was like, 'Oh, jeez.' It's lovely. It's so well-written."

What is The Penguin about?

According to HBO Max original head Sarah Aubrey, the series is going to further flesh out the seedy underbelly of Gotham and, most importantly, Oswald's inner circle.

"The goal of this show is to what Oz's life is like and that's very much in the streets of Gotham, trying to get up and over as only the Penguin can," Aubrey said. "As a hustler and a strategist with his own ambitions. It's a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters. It's very much going to be about Gotham at that street level because he's not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have."

