The Punisher: One Last Kill Trailer Confirms the MCU Special Is Like No Other Adaptation of Frank Castle

One of the best things that fans can give the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even in its down times, is that the casting for the franchise is always top-notch. There’s a reason why Daredevil: Born Again has been bringing back so many of the stars that were only ever in the Netflix Marvel TV shows almost a decade ago, as the performers stepped into these character’s shoes and defined them for a new generation. It’s why Charlie Cox and Krysten Ritter are back as Daredevil and Jessica Jones, they became those heroes in the eyes of the audience. There are few examples that fit this better, though, than Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle aka The Punisher.

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Having already made his Marvel return in Born Again Season 1, Bernthal’s gun-toting vigilante is set to make a splash in the larger MCU this summer in two ways, his own Disney+ special, The Punisher: One Last Kill, and the upcoming summer blockbuster, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. After much teasing, the first official trailer for Bernthal’s solo effort has finally been revealed, and The Punisher: One Last Kill appears to be setting up an entirely new take on the Punisher.

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