The Rain Season 3 Is Now On Netflix

Netflix has brought another series to an end, though a planned one this time, as the third and final season of The Rain has been released on the streaming platform. The Danish Netflix Original series remains a popular show on the service, with its first two seasons bringing in over 30 million views, making it one of the most viewed non-English Netflix originals. As of this writing the series is sitting pretty at #8 on the Top 10 television shows on Netflix for today, beating out recent additions Moesha and fan-favorite The Office. Peep the trailer for the final season below and head over to Netflix to watch it all.

The official description for the third season of The Rain reads: "Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds on how to save humanity. Rasmus wants to infect everyone with the same beta version of the virus that turned him into a superhuman, while Simone insists that there must be a cure. Will they manage to put their differences aside in order to do the right thing?"

Season 3 stars Alba August (Simone), Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen (Rasmus), Mikkel Boe Følsgaard (Martin), Sonny Lindberg (Jean), Lukas Løkken (Patrick), Clara Rosager (Sarah), Evin Ahmad (Kira), Nathalie Madueño (Fie), and Johannes Kuhnke (Sten). New cast members are Rex Leonard (Daniel), Cecilia Loffredo (Luna), Henrik Birch (Lars) and Annemette Andersen (Trine).

RAIN. ON. ME. The final season is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/VmB9GcJbu6 — Netflix (@netflix) August 6, 2020

The apocalyptic series premiered its first season on Netflix in 2018. A Miso Film production, the series was created by Christian Potalivo, Jannik Tai Mosholt and Esben Toft Jacobsen.

A recent study by stream-tracking experts Reelgood revealed that Netflix held 32-percent of the market share for the second quarter of the year, beating out Amazon (25 percent), Hulu (18.6 percent), Disney+ (6.1 percent), and the brand-new HBO Max (5.2 percent). This shouldn't come as a major surprise though as the service added a record-high 15.7 million new subscriptions in the first quarter of the year. There are now 182.9 million Netflix subscribers worldwide, 22.8% higher than the total this time last year.

