The Resort: Peacock Reveals First-Look Images and Premiere Date for New Mystery Series

The TV series The Resort was first announced back in 2020 and, after more than two years, the series finally has a release date. Along with Peacock confirming that the series will premiere next month, we've also earned our first batch of images from the series, with these photos highlighting the all-star roster of talent that will be bringing the story to life. The series comes from Adam Siara, who had a complex and twisted hit with the time-looping Palm Springs, with the series starring William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti. The Resort will be debuting on Peacock on July 28th.

The series is described, "A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan's most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior."

"When I was much younger and had more energy, I wanted to make a big summer movie with mystery, detectives, adventure, comedy, tragedy, romance, a natural disaster, plus a dose of the surreal and existential -- and ideally it would have been for Universal. That didn't happen. But now, many years later, we have The Resort... and it's kind of a big summer movie with all of those things... just split into 8 half-hour episodes on Peacock, which is kind of like the sibling of Universal, so it all came together in the end," Siara shared in a statement. "Moving on -- The Resort is about a lot of things. There are big swings, and little swings. It's someone looking back on their life and trying to remember the good times, mixed with a 5-year-old playing with toys in the backyard. It never takes itself too seriously, but sometimes it gets pretty serious. I guess, at its core, it's about people who want to go back to a time in life when things seemed a bit easier, before the hard parts of life keep piling up. It's about people who are trying to recapture that feeling of home. And within that, there's a big mystery."

The series also stars Nina Bloomgarden (Hot Pink), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Skyler Gisondo (The Santa Clarita Diet), Luis Gerardo Méndez (Murder Mystery), Gabriela Cartel (Hernán), Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena (Mythic Quest), Michael Hitchcock (Black Monday), Debby Ryan (Insatiable), Dylan Baker (Hunters), and Becky Ann Baker (Girls).

Check out the first photos from The Resort below before it premieres on Peacock on July 28th.