The Sandman Gets Funko Pops Ahead of Season 2 on Netflix

(Photo: Netflix The Sandman Funko Pops )

Back in 2018, Funko released what ended up being a very successful Pop figure of Death as the character appeared in Neil Gaiman's iconic The Sandman comic book series. At the time of writing, you can still grab one here on Amazon. However, the second season of the live-action The Sandman series is expected to hit Netflix at some point in 2025, and Funko is getting caught up with the first collection of Funko Pops based on the show.

The collection includes a standard Dream, but you might want to buy several to have a better chance at scoring the Chase figure that includes Dream's helm. There's also a Pop and Buddy of Lucienne with Matthew, The Corinthian (with mouth eyes of course), and Lucifer. Pre-orders will be available starting today, September 4th at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth ($7.95 flat rate shipping, free on orders $99+) and here on Amazon. You can check out more of this week's biggest Funko Pop drops right here.

What is The Sandman Season 2 About?

The Sandman Season 1 adapted the first two volumes of The Sandman comics, Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll's House. A bonus episode also adapted two standalone stories "Dream of a Thousand Cats" and "Calliope." The Sandman Season 2 is expected to begin by adapting the fourth volume of The Sandman, titled Season of Mists, which contains its next major arc, involving Dream visiting Hell. More one-off episodes could also be in the works, as Gaiman discussed with ComicBook.com in August 2022.

"'A Midsummer Night's Dream,'" Gaiman answered when asked which The Sandman stories he's most looking forward to adapting. "I really want to see that. Really want to see 'Ramadan' and I love the fact that one of the reasons I'm saying I want to see Ramadan is because I don't know how we would do it. Would we move back into animation for that? Would we create a whole new way of storytelling? How do you indicate that you're in a story and the story world rather than in our reality? And I think I would love, and one that I'm really excited to tell doesn't really have Dream in it all, which is a story called 'Hob's Leviathan,' which is a whole gambling-on-a tall ship-out-in-the ocean story in I think about 1905, 1890's maybe, and I would love to see that story done mostly just because I think Kingsley's Hob is one of my favorite things on screen. It was just a glorious surprise in episode six. How funny and grounded and human he manages to be while also being awful sometimes. And I would love to see that character. Just see more of it."

The Sandman Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix and is also available on Blu-ray.