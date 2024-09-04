New Funko Pops For September 2024: The Sandman, Harry Potter, Stranger Things and More
Here's where to pre-order the latest Funko Pops. Updated weekly.
After all these years, Funko is still releasing tons of new Pop figures on a weekly basis. Despite pulling back on some franchises in recent months, fandoms like Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Disney, anime, horror, video games, sports and more are still getting a lot of love. Then there are exclusive Pop drop events like SDCC and NYCC happening throughout the year. It can be difficult to keep track of it all, but the good news is that we're handling that for you.
Below you'll find a breakdown of the latest Funko Pop drops complete with direct pre-order links. Look for pre-orders to begin around 12pm ET (generally on Wednesdays) and wrap up shortly thereafter. The list will update as new Funko Pops are added (exclusives will be highlighted). You can also keep tabs on the following retailer links as some will be slower to launch than others:
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For September 2nd – 6th (UPDATING):
- Care Bears Universal Monsters – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- The Sandman - Details here
- Stranger Things - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Harry Potter (Gingerbread) - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Casino - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Big Hero 6 Baymax With Heart Hands (Super-Sized) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Funko Fusion – Funko Exclusives
- NFL Pop Yourself – See at Funko
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 26th – August 30th:
- Winnie the Pooh – Details here
- Godzilla 70th anniversary – BAM Exclusive
- The Incredibles 20th Anniversary – Details here
- Mean Girls 20th Anniversary - Details here
- Sesame Street – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Home Alone Pop Town - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- NBA Pops - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- NFL Pops - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Twilight Zone – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Naruto Mystery Minis - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Pixar Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 19th – August 23rd:
- Funko Disney Tarot Decks – See at BoxLunch
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Details here
- Beavis & Butthead – Details here
- Marvel: Carnageized - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Marvel (Split Characters) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man Comics - Details here
- Hunter x Hunter - Details here
- Felix the Cat – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Batman Villains (Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon / Super: Batman: Arkham Asylum Bane – GameStop Exclusive / Fear Gas Batman – Funko Exclusive
- Funko Rewind – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- SNL 50th Anniversary – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Rudolph – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Trek Picard - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- The Office Bitty Pops – Details here
- The Wolf Man – Funko Exclusive
- One Piece Admiral Kizaru - GameStop Exclusive
- Guns n' Roses – Funko Exclusive
- Five Nights At Freddy's Marionette - Hot Topic Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 12th – August 16th:
- X-Files - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Frosty the Snowman – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- A Charlie Brown Christmas – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Planes, Trains, and Automobiles 2-Pack - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Uncle Buck - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Holiday - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars / Rudolph Holiday Edge Sitters – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Wet Hot American Summer - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Panic at the Disco - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Tony the Tiger Ad Icon – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- The Dark Knight Rises Bane – Target Exclusive
- Shohei Otani – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Batman '89 Joker Pop and Tee – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- One Piece Arlong – AAA Anime Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 5th – August 9th:
- House of the Dragon Season 2 – Details here
- Diablo IV Treasure Goblin Gold Funko Pop – Blizzard Exclusive
- Pokemon Chimchar (Flocked) – Funko Exclusive
- Patchwork Batman / The Joker – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Bleach – Details here
- Star Wars Darth Vader First Appearance – Details here
- Yellowstone – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas - See at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars and Rudolph Holiday Pocket Pops - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Jujutsu Kaisen Mystery Minis - See at Entertainment Earth
- Hanukkah Stitch- See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Diamond Ladypool – Funko Exclusive
- Godzilla 70th anniversary - Details here
- Demon Slayer - Details here
- Dragon Ball Super Goku (Ultra Instinct) Glow-In-The-Dark Figure – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Team USA Flavor Flav – Funko Exclusive
- One Piece (Drops August 11th at 12pm ET) - See at Entertainment Earth
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For July 29th – August 2nd:
- Jujutsu Kaisen – Yuji Itadori with Paint Can: Funko Exclusive
- Cheech & Chong 2-Pack: Specialty Series Exclusive
- Marvel Blacklight Iron Man Funko Pops – Target Exclusive
- AC/DC: See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Wolverine vs. Sabretooth 2-Pack: Details here
- Holiday Lilo & Stitch – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Details here
- An American Tail – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- A Christmas Carol – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- WWE – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Marvel's 85th Anniversary Captain America Comic Cover – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Funko Pop Albums Michael Jackson Off The Wall – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Funko Countdown Calendar The Nightmare Before Christmas – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Retro Toys Roboforce Maxx 64 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Ad Icons Coca-Cola Polar Bear With Cub – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Bitty Pop Towns and Rides – See on Amazon / Displays – See on Amazon
- Ice Spice – Funko Exclusive
- Superior Spider-Man – Amazon Exclusive
- Attack on Titan Jaw Titan – Crunchyroll Exclusive
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice – Details here
- Groot as Doctor Strange – Funko Exclusive
- Chainsaw Man Pochita (Standing) - Funko Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For July 22nd – July 25th:
- Here's your guide to this week's SDCC 2024 Funko Pop exclusives
- Deadpool Hearts Wolverine – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Lady Deadpool – See at Entertainment Earth
- Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Insidious – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Holiday Marvel Funko Pops – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- The Boys – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star War Grogu – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- The Exorcist Believer – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Mortal Kombat – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Jordan Peele Nope / US / Get Out Pops – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Funko Fusion – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For July 15th – July 19th:
- Britney Spears Baby One More Time – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Scott Pilgrim – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars Boba Fett Legacy – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Diablo 4 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Marvel – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Willy Wonka – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- NHL Connor Bedard – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars and Rudolph Holiday Pocket Pops – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- My Hero Academia Shoto Todoroki – Hot Topic Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For July 8th – July 12th:
- House of the Dragon – Details here
- Star Wars Dark Side – Details here
- Iron Man 3 Tony Stark – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Wednesday – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Marvel Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse – Details here
- John Wick 4 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Red Dawn – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Terrifier – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon / Art The Clown With Glasses (Chase) – Funko Exclusive
- Harry Potter Wanted Poster – Amazon Exclusive
- Elf on the Shelf – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon (Includes Flocked Amazon Exclusive)
- Coco Krispies – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- NBA Mascots – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Oregon Trail Pop Ride – Funko Exclusive
- Alien: Romulus – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Funko Pop Bitty Displays – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Target Summer Geek-Out Exclusives – See at Target
- Sanrio Hello Kitty And Friends Pompompurin – Hot Topic Exclusive
Funko Pop Pre-Orders For July 1st – July 5th:
- Disney and Pixar Halloween – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Elvira and Gonk Pop Ride and Pop & Buddy – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars Holiday and Darth Vader Comic Cover – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Pixar's Wondla – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Parks & Rec – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Ted Lasso – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Michael Jackson Billie Jean (Diamond) – Amazon Exclusive
- Snoop Dogg Snoop on the Stoop – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- NBA – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Deadpool Pop Mug – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Batman 85th Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Rudolph Bitty Pops – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Marvel Holiday Advent Calendar – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Disney Pixar Up Russell with Sash Vinyl Figure – BoxLunch Exclusive
- Army of Darkness Ash Williams DVD Cover – GameStop Exclusive
- Gundam – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Martina McBride – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon