New Funko Pops For September 2024: The Sandman, Harry Potter, Stranger Things and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After all these years, Funko is still releasing tons of new Pop figures on a weekly basis. Despite pulling back on some franchises in recent months, fandoms like Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Disney, anime, horror, video games, sports and more are still getting a lot of love. Then there are exclusive Pop drop events like SDCC and NYCC happening throughout the year. It can be difficult to keep track of it all, but the good news is that we're handling that for you.

Below you'll find a breakdown of the latest Funko Pop drops complete with direct pre-order links. Look for pre-orders to begin around 12pm ET (generally on Wednesdays) and wrap up shortly thereafter. The list will update as new Funko Pops are added (exclusives will be highlighted). You can also keep tabs on the following retailer links as some will be slower to launch than others:

(Photo: Netflix The Sandman Funko Pops )

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For September 2nd – 6th (UPDATING):



(Photo: The Incredibles 20th anniversary Funko Pops )

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 26th – August 30th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 19th – August 23rd:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 12th – August 16th:



(Photo: Bleach Funko Pops )

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For August 5th – August 9th:



(Photo: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Funko Pops Wave 2 )

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For July 29th – August 2nd:



(Photo: SDCC 2024 Funko Pop Exclusives )

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For July 22nd – July 25th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For July 15th – July 19th:



(Photo: Star Wars Dark Side Funko Pops )

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For July 8th – July 12th:



Funko Pop Pre-Orders For July 1st – July 5th:

