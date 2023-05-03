The Santa Clauses Season 2 Recasts the Easter Bunny with Saturday Night Live Alum

Santa Claus is comin' to town again in The Santa Clauses season 2 — and he's bringing his festive friends. Saturday Night Live alum Tracy Morgan has joined the upcoming second season of the Disney+ Original series as the Easter Bunny, Deadline reports. Late Emmy-winning Murphy Brown actor Jay Thomas portrayed the patron spirit of Easter in the 2002 film The Santa Clause 2, where the Easter Bunny participated in the year-end holiday conference as part of the Council of Legendary figures with Santa (Tim Allen), Mother Nature (Aisha Tyler), Cupid (Kevin Pollak), the Tooth Fairy (Art Lafleur), Sandman (Michael Dorn), and Father Time (Peter Boyle).

The comedian and actor's role as the Easter Bunny reunites him with The Santa Clauses series creator and showrunner Jack Burditt, who worked with Morgan on NBC's 30 Rock. The six-episode series, which premiered on Disney+ in November, saw the 65-year-old Scott Calvin (Allen) attempt to retire as Santa and leave the North Pole with his family — wife Carol (Elizabeth Mitchell) and children Buddy "Cal" (Austin Kane) and Sandra (Elizabeth Allen-Dick) — only to be forced to save Christmas.

Season 1 also featured the returns of Eric Lloyd as Scott's oldest son, Charlie, and David Krumholtz as former Head Elf Bernard. Kal Penn played Simon Choksi, Scott's would-be Santa successor, with Matilda Lawler and Devin Bright rounding out the cast as the North Pole's chief elves.

In season 2, "the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one," according to Deadline. "Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Calvin to eventually take over the 'family business' as Santa Claus."

Other newcomers this season include series regulars Gabriel Iglesias (Mr. Iglesias) as jolly Santaland theme park operator Kris Kringle and Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family) as the villainous Magnus Antas, the "Mad Santa" from the 14th century who attempts to reclaim the North Pole from Scott's Santa. Along with Mitchell, Kane, and Allen-Dick, returning cast members include Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as the Christmas Witch La Befana.

The Santa Clauses season 2 will stream on Disney+.