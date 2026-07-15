The Severance Team Just Picked Their Next Project & It’s a Mind-Bender

The Severance season 2 finale aired on Apple TV more than a year ago, on March 21, 2025 (although it technically released on the evening of March 20 in the United States), and in the time since, fans of the psychological thriller have been eager to get their hands on season 3 and get answers to the absolutely massive questions that season 2 left behind. Unfortunately, it’s likely still going to be quite some time before audiences have access to new episodes of the show, with Severance season 3 expected sometime in 2027.

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As disappointing as that might be, members of the Severance team, including the leading actor Adam Scott, have some unexpected and delightful news in store for fans. No, it’s not new episodes of Severance or a concrete timeline of when those new episodes will become available, but Adam Scott, Severance season 3 writer Ezra Clayton Daniels, and Severance season 3 executive producer Eli Jorné have confirmed that they are collaborating on Shifters, a brand-new TV series—this one to be released on Hulu—that is a perfect fit for Severance fans.

Shifters Sounds Like a Perfect Watch for Severance Fans

According to Deadline, Scott, Jorné, and Daniels’ new Hulu series is a moderately futuristic sci-fi story in which an illegal cosmetic procedure allows people to change their faces with ease, giving way to the titular Shifters. These Shifters offer a unique service, wherein (for the right price) they will morph their appearance to become whoever their client wants, for any reason they want—and there are certainly an array of reasons why someone would be seeking such a service.

With that story arc as the foundation, it’s already clear that this new series will touch upon some of the same themes that Severance does, from questions of identity and autonomy to the need to confront one’s own past. Moreover, while this is less certain for now, Shifters sounds like it will match with Severance’s eerie, unsettling tone, even as it is sure to be a thrilling, enjoyable watch. After all, the very notion that people are running around making a profit off of taking other people’s faces and, presumably, their identity, is a creepy, disconcerting one.

Shifters is based on a graphic novel by Koren Shadmi, who will be serving as a consulting producer on the upcoming series. Jorné and Daniels will be writers on the show, and Scott, Jorné, and Daniels will all be executive producers for the series, alongside Naomi Scott and Kevin Cotter. Currently, Shifters, like Severance season 3, does not have a release date. However, it is exciting to know that this brand-new project is in the works and that, as fans await new Severance episodes, the team behind the fan-favorite show is working together on other ventures.

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