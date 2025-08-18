Severance Fans Just Got Disappointing News About Season 3

No matter who shows up to work in the MDR department, Severance will look a little different in Season 3. On Monday, Ben Stiller revealed that he will not be directing any episodes of the new season, as his schedule is full of other projects. Stiller broke the news in an interview with The Los Angeles Times, and afterward, he took to social media to clarify that he is still actively involved in the series as an executive producer. He even revealed that he has been working hard on the pre-production phase for months already, and he has full confidence in the other directors taking charge.

“These things take time to come together, and the older you get, the more you realize that you only have so much time,” Stiller told The L.A. Times. Among the projects pulling him away from Lumon Industries are the new Meet the Parents sequel, Focker-in-Law, and a starring role in an HBO dramedy called The Band. He will also direct a World War II movie and a documentary about his parents called Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost.

Stiller responded to a fan account on X after the interview was published, agreeing that the other directors who have worked on Severance before are up to the task of filling Stiller’s shoes. “Yes!” he wrote. “It’s been full time the last 8 months working on season 3 and I’m not going anywhere. We have incredible directors and a team that creates the show. I love directing it and look forward to at some point again for sure. I feel like season 3 is going to be the best yet as we continue to evolve.”

The Latest on Severance Season 3

Severance Season 2 just wrapped up in March, and it was not officially renewed until the day of the finale, so there’s still a long way to go on Season 3. It has not begun filming yet, and there are no definitive plans in place to give us a hint about when we might see the next season. However, the show is likely getting all the support Apple TV+ can throw behind it, as it is the streamer’s most-watched series of all time.

Stiller has been instrumental in making Severance a reality. Series creator Dan Erickson was working a montonous office job when he wrote the pilot script and submitted it to Stiller’s production company, Red Hour Productions. Stiller liked what he read and worked with Erickson to bring it to life, in what he said was the longest development process of his life. The results speak for themselves, and resonate with many people around the world.

Whether Stiller is in the director’s chair or not, we will definitely see his handiwork in Severance Season 3. The season is still in pre-production with no filming schedule or premiere date yet, but the previous seasons are streaming now on Apple TV+.