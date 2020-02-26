The Simpsons Poster Pays Tribute to Avengers: Endgame for Russo Brothers Episode

For more than 30 years, The Simpsons has parodied all corners of pop culture, with this week’s episode embracing not only the concept of superheroes, but also the notion of spoiler warnings, with producer Matt Selman taking to Twitter to unveil a poster for the episode that parodies the iconic Avengers: Endgame poster. It only makes sense that the episode, entitled “Bart the Bad Guy,” would pay tribute to the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it will feature cameos from Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, but also Maria Hill actress Cobie Smulders and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. The episode airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

In “Bart the Bad Guy,” Bart manages — by way of a massive misunderstanding — to see an advance cut of the unreleased sequel of the extremely popular Vindicator superhero movie franchise. And he quickly discovers that he can leverage his recently procured spoiler knowledge as blackmail material. But when the studio execs behind the film learn of Bart’s scheme, they vow to stop at nothing to silence him.

While the Russo brothers will be appearing as themselves, Feige will be voicing the character “Chinnos,” a clear parody of Thanos.

The longevity of the series has allowed it to honor all corners of pop culture and even devote entire episodes to various fandoms, dating back to the debut of “Comic Book Guy” in the second season of the series. Serving as the proprietor of The Android’s Dungeon & Baseball Card Shop, the figure is meant to represent the worst parts of fandom, with his debut episode seeing him sell a rare issue of Radioactive Man to Bart, Milhouse, and Martin, who are all supposed to share ownership of the book.

The Simpsons has never been content to poke fun at well-known comic book figures like Superman and Batman, but even embraced more obscure corners of the community, such as in the episode “Husbands and Knives” from Season 19. The episode saw Jack Black voicing the owner of a new comic book store, which had a signing featuring iconic comics creators Alan More, Art Spiegelman, and Dan Clowes all voicing themselves.

Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee had multiple appearances in the series, dating back to Season 13’s “I Am Furious” episode.

