The Simpsons Clip Reveals Maggie Kills Homer in This Week's Episode

The first clip from this week's all-new The Simpsons' has been revealed and it's sending Homer on a surprising journey. In the brief video, which seems like an alternate reality or dream, a cupid version of Maggie flies down to see a version of Homer and Marge in a boat together. Before she can stick him with one of her "cupid arrows," a winged Baby Gerald flys down and swaps her quiver with one labeled "death arrows." After the flying Maggie sends the bolt into Homer his soul proceeds to float to heaven, only to end up in...well the other place. Watch the clip below!

Titled "Now Museum, Now You Don't," the episode is scheduled to air on Sunday, October 11 at 8 PM. The episode is described as follows: "LISA FANTASIZES ABOUT THE HISTORY OF WESTERN ART - Lisa stays home from school to explore the wonders of Western art. She appears as Lisanardo, while Bart takes the shape of a French impressionist, Homer and Marge as Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo, and Maggie as a warrior Cupid in the all-new episode.

The new season of The Simpsons, its 32nd overall, posted huge ratings for Fox when it first premiered. The first episode, "Undercover Burns," garnered 5.5 million total viewers, with a 2.0 rating among the adults 18-49 demographic. These ratings were more than double what the Season 31 premiere earned, with "The Winter of Our Monetized Content" getting 2.33 million viewers in 2019.

The new season brought with it some major changes to the voice cast of the long running series, including a new voice actor for the long-running supporting character Carl Carlson. The Flash and Becker star Alex Désert voiced Carl in the premiere, taking over the role from Hank Azaria for at least that episode. Désert previously voiced Nick Fury on The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and Swarm on Spider-Man: Maximum Venom.

This change comes after The Simpsons' creative team promised to no longer have white actors voice non-white characters, a change that was announced earlier this summer amid conversations of social justice and Black representation in media. Earlier this year, The Simpsons confirmed that it would also be scaling back appearances of Apu (who was also voiced by Azaria), after years of backlash from fans and the documentary The Problem With Apu. It's unclear at this point who will voice Apu when he eventually does return to the series, provided he makes an appearance at all.