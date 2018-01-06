‘The Simpsons’: Watch Ed Sheeran Sing A Song To Lisa

English pop star Ed Sheeran is the latest celebrity to lend his voice to Fox’s long-running animated comedy The Simpsons, where he’ll play a newcomer love interest to the saxophone-playing Lisa Simpson (Yeardley Smith).

Sheeran will guest star as brilliant jazz pianist Brendan, a riff on Ryan Gosling’s La La Land pianist Sebastian, in an upcoming musical-themed episode titled “Haw-Haw Land.”

“It’s always been kind of a pipe dream of mine to be in a Simpsons episode, so it’s quite cool,” Sheeran says in a behind-the-scenes featurette, describing the character as coming across as a “posh English douche.”

“On my tour bus, every day is Simpsons night,” says the Simpsons fan, who even sports a tattoo of Blinky the three-eyed fish.

“I will finish a gig, we’ll get a bottle of wine, and we’ll all go in the back and watch as many episodes as we can watch until we fall asleep.”

Season 29 of The Simpsons also sees guest appearances from Shaq, Norman Lear and Martin Short.

The episode airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on Fox.