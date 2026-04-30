The Simpsons, King of the Hill Voice Actor Benoît Rousseau Dies at 66

When it comes to the world of voice acting, English voice actors aren’t the only ones that are bringing some of your favorite characters to life. In fact, there are countless interpretations of your most beloved series that are airing worldwide, with untold numbers of creators and voice actors helping to make these tales a reality. One voice actor has been a part of some of the biggest projects in the entertainment sphere, having significant roles in animated television series and movies alike. Unfortunately, the animation world has lost a giant as voice actor Benoît Rousseau has passed away at age 66.

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The Union des Artistes made the announcement regarding the voice actor’s passing after a battle with cancer. The official statement read, “We learned with sadness the death of actor, stuntman, set director, adaptor and musician Benoit Rousseau. Known by the general public for dubbing the voices of Nicolas Cage and Dwayne Johnson among others in cinema, and more especially in Quebec, of the voices of Mr. Burns and Abraham Simpson in The Simpsons series, on which he worked for over 30 years. Our deepest thoughts go out to his relatives, family, and his colleagues.” You can read the official statement from Union des Artistes below, as the world mourns the loss of the legendary talent.

The Legacy of Benoît Rousseau

Disney

When it came to Rousseau’s role in The Simpsons, the voice actor played several different roles in Springfield. Specifically, he played the parts of Grampa Simpson, Lenny, Duffman, and Mr. Burns. In King of the Hill, he played the part of Dale Gribble, one of Hank’s best friends who was obsessed with conspiracy theories. On top of these beloved series, Rousseau also played big roles in the South Park series, including Mr. Garrison and Chef. Not only did the voice actor play significant roles in these animated shows, but he also took part in major feature-length films.

Benoît played the part of Hamm in the Toy Story series, while also playing roles in Team America: World Police, The Emperor’s New Groove, Batman: Mask of The Phantasm, Rio, Kung Fu Panda, and The Incredibles. Even outside of the animation world, Rousseau’s body of work was legendary, sharing his talents for films such as Traffic, Get Smart, and The Rock, wherein he dubbed the parts of Benicio Del Toro, Dwayne Johnson, and Nicholas Cage respectively. Outside of television and movies, the voice actor also had parts to play in the video game industry, sharing his talents with the Assassin’s Creed series and the Fallout series. Considering the breadth of Rousseau’s resume, the entertainment industry has lost a significant player when it comes to breathing life into characters, both in the animation medium and the live-action world.

Our thoughts are with the friends and loved ones of Benoît Rousseau during this difficult time.