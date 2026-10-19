The Simpsons’ New Apu Breaks Silence on Taking Over Role (& Explains Casting Process)

The Simpsons has officially reintroduced Apu back into the animated series with Season 38’s newest episode, and the new voice star behind the role has opened up about joining the long running series and explaining how the secretive casting process for the character worked out. The Simpsons had a lot of surprises in store for fans this past weekend as not only did it shock with a second Treehouse of Horror special for the season, but then revealed that Apu is now back in the official timeline after missing for nearly a decade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Formerly voiced by Hank Azaria before his retiring from the character officially in 2020, Apu has been relegated to background cameos and gags since his last speaking appearance in 2017. But The Simpsons Season 38 has now brought him back with new voice actor Sunil Maholtra, and the new star opened up to Variety about joining the long running series with such a divisive role, “It was the beginning of a deeply collaborative experience that I hope is equally satisfying for longtime fans of ‘The Simpsons’ and for other South Asian kids who, like me, stopped watching at some point along the way.”

The Simpsons New Apu Voice Actor Breaks Silence on Role

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Animation

“When my agent called me about a ‘Simpsons’ audition, I knew exactly what role it was for, and the idea actually made my stomach sink,” Maholtra stated about the process while noting that all of the time since Apu’s last speaking appearance could have meant more changes behind the scenes, “But admittedly, part of me was also curious. It had been eight years since Apu had spoken on the show, and it got me thinking: Did the writers’ room look different now? Could they bring him back in a way that acknowledged and apologized for past mistakes?”

“Could I make the character my own, and reclaim him in some way? And could they achieve all of that in an unmistakably ‘Simpsons’ way that didn’t disappoint fans?” Maholtra questioned. The star had not taken to this audition lightly either, “Whether the producers knew it or not, I was prepared to walk away” as he further explained that playing a caricature or stereotypical role was something he wanted to avoid. Even turning down work of a similar nature in the past. But in meeting with the showrunners, Maholtra was relieved to find the process open and collaborative.

“My callback was the first of many times that no one at ‘The Simpsons’ let me down,” the star revealed. “I told casting that I’d only consider an offer if I could meet showrunner Matt Selman and co-executive producer Cesar Mazariegos, both of whom gladly did so.” Explaining further, the star teases an experience that will hopefully be satisfying for longtime fans, “It was the beginning of a deeply collaborative experience that I hope is equally satisfying for longtime fans of ‘The Simpsons’ and for other South Asian kids who, like me, stopped watching at some point along the way.”

What Does This Mean for Apu’s Future?

Image Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

With The Simpsons Season 38 ultimately revealing that “Treehouse of Horror Presents: The Revengening” all took place within Apu’s dream, the series has officially integrated him back into the main timeline. Though he has been fully killed off in Treehouse of Horror specials as recently as last year, and has been spotted in the background, he hasn’t spoken any real lines since Season 29’s “The Serfsons” in 2017. That was even harder to do with Hank Azaria fully retiring from the role in 2020.

With Azaria vowing to never take on the role again after Apu had been at the center of controversy due to the character’s portrayal of South Asian characteristics, The Simpsons team themselves have been taking their time to reintroduce Apu in a way that would both satisfy fans, and rectify the mistakes of the past. Just as Maholtra mentions, he is working closely with the team to make sure his portrayal of the character does not fall in line with past errors and instead is a proper start to a new era.

Apu was once one of the most important non-Simpson family members in The Simpsons overall before his subtle retirement, and it seems like we’ll see his return to prominence (along with the Kwik-E-Mart) in future episodes. How are you feeling about his return in The Simpsons Season 38? What do you want to see from him next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

HT – Variety