The Simpsons Officially Brings Back Apu After 9 Years With New Voice Actor Revealed

The Simpsons has officially reintroduced Apu to the animated series with a new voice actor after being missing in action for nearly a decade. The Simpsons Season 38 is now underway with new episodes airing this Fall, and with it fans have been treated to a second Treehouse of Horror Presents episode. But unlike the usual annual anthologies, this version of the special is allowed to tell other kinds of stories. Like explaining why Apu has been gone for such a long time.

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The Simpsons Season 38 has now officially brought Apu back into the animated series nine years since he was last voiced by Hank Azaria, and Variety has confirmed that he’ll be now voiced by Sunil Malhotra (The Legend of Vox Machina, Go Go Loser Ranger!). The latest Halloween special episode even found a fun way to reintroduce him back into the fold as someone the town actively tried to ignore and forget.

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Presents Officially Reintroduces Apu

EXCUSE ME!?!?!?!?!?!??!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/z6meUnEi4v — Apu From The Simpsons 🇨🇱 (@Apu_Simpson25) October 19, 2026

The Simpsons Season 38 “Treehouse of Horror Presents: The Revengening” takes place outside of the usual anthology and sees Springfield partying on Halloween night. Homer and a few others accidentally run over someone, and decide to hide the body instead of calling the police. When this person comes back for revenge the next year (much like seen in I Know What You Did Last Summer), it turns out that the entire town had killed this same person and dumped the body over the course of the evening. This person turned out to be Apu.

Now voiced by Sunil Malhotra, this is the first time that Apu has openly spoken in The Simpsons since the Season 29 episode, “The Serfsons” back in 2017. Though the character has been spotted in a few crowd shots and background gags (with as recent of an appearance in last year’s Treehouse of Horror episode), this is an official reintroduction of the character. And is a way for the animated series to address head on that all of the characters (and the show itself) have been openly ignoring his absence for such a long time.

The Simpsons Finally Addresses Apu’s Absence

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

Although the Treehouse of Horror Presents specials still take place outside the “canon” on a skewed version of the main timeline, it’s much more official than you’d see in the usual anthology. Apu’s body ended up washing away to an island where other forgotten or erased The Simpsons gags and icons (like Dr. Nick) had ended up, and Apu also reveals that the town essentially had acted like he was never there. Even going as far as closing down the Kwik-E-Mart entirely.

As a cheeky way to reference all of this even further, Bart says to Apu, “We were just so scared. We just didn’t know what to do.” Lenny then says, “If it’s any consolation, we had so many internal conversations about it.” With Carl then remarking, “They kind of just didn’t go anywhere.” It’s then revealed to have all been Apu’s dream anyway, and he’s back into the fold completely after. The episode is also the reintroduction of Apu’s wife Manjula (who shows up when Apu wakes), and she’s now voiced by Janina Gavankar (The Morning Show).

With both Apu and Manjula back with his huge event episode, it seems like they’re back to stay. Especially as Homer tells him, “Springfield loves you! And after all we’ve been through, I know I could never forget about you.” Hank Azaria had previously retired from the role, and revealed back in 2020 that he would never voice the character again. That left Apu out of the series since in some kind of limbo, but it seems like The Simpsons figured out how to bring him back.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Apu making his official return to The Simpsons? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

HT – Variety