Where Did They Go? The Simpsons Characters Who Disappeared or Were Replaced

The Simpsons is one of the most influential animated series ever. Centered on lazy and easily provoked Homer, nurturing Marge, mischievous Bart, idealistic Lisa, and adorable Maggie, the Simpson family has given us a look into society’s follies and the human condition while parodying pop culture, politics, and modern society as a whole. Having run for 36 seasons and counting since 1989, The Simpsons has told a plethora of stories through a host of lovable and notable characters. However, not all characters have made it from 1989 until the present. Some have disappeared, while others have gone due to various reasons.

With the recent announcement of the departure of voice actress Pamela Hayden, who has played the roles of Milhouse Van Houten, Rod Flanders, and Jimbo Jones, and with no official word on who will replace the talented mainstay, it is worth examining characters who have either disappeared or undergone significant changes due to recasting or other significant changes over the years.

Eden Krabappel Passed Away

Edna Krabappel, a 4th-grade teacher at Springfield Elementary, was introduced in “Bart the Genius,” the second episode of The Simpsons. Voiced by Marcia Wallace, Edna was a long-standing character who had a difficult time in love. In the twenty-third season, she married Ned Flanders, a relationship kept secret until the episode “Ned ‘n’ Edna’s Blend Agenda,” where the town throws them a reception.

Tragically, Marcia Wallace passed away from pneumonia in October 2013. As a result, the show’s creators decided to retire the character rather than recast her. Edna’s death was marked by the episode “Four Regrettings and a Funeral,” which aired on November 3, 2013, and was dedicated to Wallace. Wallace had recorded lines for several upcoming episodes, and her final appearance as Edna was in “The Man Who Grew Too Much,” which aired on March 9, 2014.

However, in February 2021, it was announced that archival recordings of Wallace’s voice would be used for one last appearance. Edna was mentioned in a chalkboard gag and shown in flashback scenes in “Diary Queen,” the show’s 696th episode. Executive producer Al Jean noted that this was an attempt to provide a proper farewell to Wallace. In “Left Behind,” Ned takes up a teaching job to honor Edna’s memory after her death. In the 30th-season episode “My Way or the Highway to Heaven,” Edna is shown in heaven next to George Washington, while Maude Flanders is next to Abraham Lincoln.

Maude Flanders was Killed Off

Maude Flanders was the matriarch of the Flanders family, the pious neighbors of the Simpsons. With her husband Ned and children Todd and Rod, Maude was a judgmental yet kind character during the first 11 seasons of the series. However, Maude was killed off in Season 11’s “Alone Again, Natura-Diddily” after being struck by a t-shirt cannon at the Springfield Speedway and falling off the grandstands.

Her character’s death resulted from a pay dispute between voice actor Maggie Roswell and Fox. Although sad, Maude’s death opened up new storylines for Ned, who became a single father and explored the aftermath for him and their children. Additionally, Executive producer Mike Scully has admitted that another reason for killing off Maude was to increase ratings for The Simpsons during the February sweeps, a period when networks measure viewership to set advertising rates.



Lionel Hutz and Troy McClure Were Removed Due to a Tragedy

Lionel Hutz and Troy McClure were removed from The Simpsons due to the tragic death of their voice actor, comedian Phil Hartman. Shady lawyer Lionel Hutz first appeared in the Season 2 episode “Bart Gets Hit by a Car,” where the Simpsons hire him after Bart is hit by Mr. Burns’ car. Hutz is incompetent and negligent, often lacking morals and integrity. Still, he worked with the Simpsons multiple times throughout the first nine seasons, including in cases like when Bart sued Krusty the Clown and when he won a case against Sideshow Bob with the help of Bart and Lisa. However, the last speaking role of Lionel Hutz was in Season 9’s “Reality Bites,” after which Hartman was tragically killed.

Following his death, the character would be recast with Harry Shearer, who voices several other characters on the show, including Mr. Burns, Waylon Smithers, Ned Flanders, and Reverend Lovejoy. Still, ultimately, the character was retired, along with has-been actor Troy McClure. McClure, known for hosting scammy infomercials and educational films, was also notable for marrying Selma Bouvier. Executive producer Al Jean often used McClure as a “panic button” when an episode needed to be punched up in the humor department.

Bleeding Gums Murphy’s Death was Used for Character Growth

First introduced as a homeless jazz musician in Season 1, Episode 6, “Moaning Lisa,” Bleeding Gums Murphy became a mentor to Lisa, who often felt ostracized and misunderstood by those around her due to her passions, including her love of jazz. The Simpsons later revealed that Bleeding Gums was related to a well-known character, Dr. Hibbert, as they were secretly biological brothers.

Bleeding Gums represents not only the struggles and resilience of artists but also the love of the art and the personal sacrifices made to follow one’s passion despite the hardships faced along the way. The character died in the 1995 episode “‘Round Springfield” (Season 6, Episode 25) after suffering a heart attack. His death became pivotal for Lisa’s character development as she pursued her love of music in honor of Bleeding Gums.

Apu Nahasapeemapetilon Became a Background Character Due to Controversy

Owner of the Kwik-E-Mart, a staple convenience store in Springfield, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, was an immigrant from India known for his catchphrase, “Thank you, come again.” With his first appearance early in the series’ run, “The Telltale Head” (Season 1, Episode 8), Apu was one of the most popular characters on the show. However, Apu’s portrayal eventually began to garner criticism as a stereotype. In 2017, a documentary called The Problem with Apu examined the issue and heavily criticized the portrayal of the character.

In January 2020, in response, Apu’s voice actor, Hank Azaria, announced that he and the series’ production crew had agreed for him to step down as the voice of Apu. The final time that Azaria voiced Apu was in the Season 29 premiere, “The Serfsons,” in 2017. Since then, he has appeared as a background character. On June 26, 2020, it was announced that The Simpsons would no longer have white actors voice non-white characters. This decision came after Mike Henry’s statement that he would no longer voice the African-American character Cleveland Brown on Family Guy, and Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell’s announcements that they would no longer voice mixed-race characters on Big Mouth and Central Park, respectively. Apu has since only appeared as a background character.

The Simpsons Recast Carl Carlson and Dr. Hibbert Due to Lack of Diversity

Often seen throwing back a cold one at Moe’s, Carl is one of Homer’s best friends and a Springfield Nuclear Power Plant co-worker. Dr. Julius Michael Hibbert, M.D., is the Simpsons’ family doctor. He is often portrayed as good-natured, with a habit of laughing at times when it may not be appropriate.

Both characters were introduced early in the series. Carl first appeared in Season 1, Episode 10, “Homer’s Night Out,” while Hibbert debuted in Season 2, Episode 8, “Bart the Daredevil.” Both are recurring, recognizable characters. Carl is African-American with Icelandic heritage, while Dr. Hibbert is also African-American.

Originally, Carl was voiced by Hank Azaria, and Dr. Hibbert was voiced by Harry Shearer. However, in 2020, during Season 32, Alex Désert—known for voicing Nick Fury in The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and roles in Wolverine and The X-Men—took over as Carl Carlson. Kevin Michael Richardson, celebrated for his deep, booming voice in works like Lilo & Stitch, American Dad, and The Owl House, assumed the role of Dr. Hibbert.

The Simpsons is known for poking fun at everything around us, including television itself. This was done by creating a character meant to be hated—Poochie. The character spawned the phrase Poochie-fication, which refers to adding a new character to a work of fiction or altering existing characters to make the show cooler or appeal to a younger audience. Examples include Cousin Oliver in The Brady Bunch, Scooby-Doo’s insufferable nephew Scrappy-Doo, and the Great Gazoo in The Flintstones, whose addition disrupted the show’s tone.

Poochie, a rapping dog, was added to The Itchy & Scratchy Show in Season 8, Episode 14 in 1997. The character was created to mock this trope. By the end of the episode, Poochie is killed off. Although he makes several non-speaking appearances later, Poochie never returns in a speaking role, driving home the point that new does not always mean better, and sometimes leaving well enough alone is the best choice.

The wonderful world of The Simpsons has spanned decades, bringing audiences countless memorable characters, many of whom have come and gone for a myriad of reasons. As the series shows no signs of ending anytime soon, these characters remain a testament to its evolution and ability to navigate an ever-changing world, continuing to parody and satirize society with the sharp humor and insight fans have come to love.