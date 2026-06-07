3 Great Simpsons Characters Who Disappeared For Years

Since The Simpsons has a cast of thousands, it shouldn’t come as a shock that even iconic characters from the series sometimes go missing for years at a time. The longevity of The Simpsons is both a blessing and a curse for the iconic sitcom. As of 2026, The Simpsons is the longest-running scripted primetime American TV show in history, and the chaotic series has amassed a massive cast of supporting characters throughout over 800 episodes to date.

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However, the series doesn’t have the screen time to do all of these characters justice, and its ostensible focus on the titular family limits how much even the best supporting characters from The Simpsons can dominate the action of a given episode. This explains why some truly iconic characters rarely appear, while the varying availability of celebrity guest voice actors explains why others showed up once and then never again.

Mona Simpson

However, viewers should not lose hope just because a character doesn’t appear for a few years or even over a decade. Sometimes, the show just needs time to get back to their stories, as was the case with Glenn Close’s Mona Simpson. Homer’s absent mother was a major presence in his backstory early on in the series, but viewers didn’t get to actually meet her onscreen until season 7, episode 8, “Mother Simpson.”

This atypically moving outing ended with Homer’s mother on the run from the law once again, and a quietly devastated Homer sitting on the hood of his car staring at the stars after she leaves again. While this was one of the most poignant moments in the show’s history, this classic Simpsons supporting character did return a whopping eight years later in season 15, episode 2, “My Mother the Carjacker,” before her story wrapped up for good four years later with her death in season 19, episode 19, “Mona Leaves-a.”

Lurleen Lumpkin

Nowadays, it is a rite of passage for major celebrities to appear on The Simpsons, but in the early years of the series, it was still quite a considerable achievement when the show booked A-list guest stars like Dustin Hoffman or Michael Jackson. One such early guest was National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise star Beverly D’Angelo, who appeared as the lovesick country singer Lurleen Lumpkin in season 3, episode 19, “Colonel Homer.”

That outing saw Homer almost inadvertently cheat on Marge while managing Lurleen, but he ended the episode by remaining faithful to his original love interest by quitting his work as Lurleen’s manager. Some 16 years later, Lurleen returned to Springfield a little worse for wear, working at Moe’s to pay off a massive tax bill she accrued as a singer. Luckily, the Simpson family got her on her feet again, and she eventually ended the episode as a new opening act for The Dixie Chicks.

Bleeding Gums Murphy

While The Simpsons has revisited storylines more than once throughout the show’s run, this practice is rarely met with critical praise. However, there is one notable exception to this rule. In season 1, episode 6, “Moaning Lisa,” Lisa’s bout of depression is helped by her friendship with an aging bluesman named Bleeding Gums Murphy, who teaches her to express herself through music. As good as “Moaning Lisa” is, it was the character’s unexpected return in season 6, episode 22, “‘Round Springfield,” that provided The Simpsons with a truly unforgettable comeback story.

Lisa is coincidentally reunited with Bleeding Gums Murphy in the hospital and soon learns that he is dying and, due to his destitution, unlikely to leave behind much of a legacy. In one of the show’s most touching moments, Bart and Lisa work together to show the world, or at least Springfield, the music of Bleeding Gums Murphy after his untimely passing. Despite the long wait between his episodes, this return proves The Simpsons supporting character was an all-time great addition to the show’s sprawling cast.