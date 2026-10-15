The Simpsons Surprises With Second Treehouse of Horror Special for 2026

The Simpsons isn’t just an animated mockumentary of American life (and a predictor of futures); it’s also an annual event. Every Halloween season (or shortly thereafter), The Simpsons premieres one of its “Treehouse of Horror” episodes. The annual anthology offers three horror-themed shorts starring the Simpson family, often parodies of real horror movies, TV shows, or literature. But 2026 is shaping up to be very special, indeed: we’re getting two Treehouse of Horror specials this year, and details on the bonus installment have now been revealed!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Treehouse of Horror Presents: The Revengening is the title of the new Simpsons special that will air on Fox on Sunday, October 18th – one week before we get the traditional anthology episode, “Treehouse of Horror XXXVII” on October 25th. It only takes one look at The Revengening poster to know exactly where The Simpsons is going with this.

From I Know What You Did Last Summer to the many clones that have followed it, slasher revenge horror has blossomed into its own sub-genre. The Revengening looks like it will be taking aim at any number of famous revenge slasher films, as well as industry trends like the throwback vintage posters used by modern horror filmmakers (such as Ty West). Of course, it should surprise no one to see The Simpsons parodying films while also satirizing the filmmaking industry; it’s that kind of smart comedy that’s gotten the show to its 38th Season!

What’s more compelling is seeing The Simpsons characters who will be featured in this special. Superintendent Chalmers? Professor Frink? Mr. Dewey, the music teacher? All hanging out with Homer? We need answers: Is Homer surrounded by three easy “red shirts” to kill off? The Simpsons has lightened its load with some permanent character deaths; Treehouse of Horror episodes typically exist outside the main continuity, but you never know: no one would weep too hard if one or all three characters got the chop, honestly. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror episodes will air on October 18th and 25th (respectively), only on Fox. They will get next-day streaming on Hulu. Are you going to tune in for both?