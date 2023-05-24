The Snoopy Show Season 3 Gets Trailer

Everyone's favorite beagle is set to return this summer with a new batch of adventures, with Apple TV+ revealing a trailer for the upcoming Season 3 of The Snoopy Show. Much like the first two seasons, the new season will see Snoopy embark on a variety of adorable adventures alongside Woodstock, with special appearances from members of the Peanuts gang. It looks to be a big summer for Peanuts fans, as Apple TV+ will not only be premiering Season 3 of the series, but also delivering the all-new special Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie. Check out the trailer for Season 3 of The Snoopy Show below before all 12 episodes premiere on June 9th.

Per press release, "Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the series is directed by Rob Boutilier (Snoopy in Space, Kid vs. Kat), and executive produced by Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz, and Mark Evestaff.

"This delightful trailer comes on the heels of a slew of recent programming announcements from Apple TV+, Peanuts, and WildBrain, including the new special Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, which follows endearing introvert Marcie as she helps her friends in her own unique way, premiering August 18th, as well as even more classic Peanuts anthology titles on September 22nd.

"WildBrain and Apple TV+ also announced two more Peanuts originals Camp Snoopy, a new series featuring Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts along with Charlie Brown and friends as they enjoy an adventure-filled summer outdoors, plus the charming new Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin special uncovering the origin story of one of Peanuts' most treasured characters and how he ultimately makes friends with Charlie Brown and the gang.

"The award-winning slate of original series and films for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes this year's Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning animated short film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse; star-studded animated adventure film Luck from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation; and, BAFTA Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated animated film Wolfwalkers.

"The Snoopy Show is a part of all-ages offerings now streaming globally on Apple TV+

The Snoopy Show Season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ on June 9th.

