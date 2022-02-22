The Snoopy Show Season 2 Trailer Released by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ announced today that the second season of The Snoopy Show will launch on March 11, 2022, adding that they have acquired the rights to some classic Peanuts specials and are actively developing more originals. As an added bonus, the trailer for season 2 dropped on YouTube, giving fans their first look at new episodes. All six episodes of The Snoopy Show season 2 will drop on the same day, with new specials headed to the platform in April and May.

Peanuts fans can also look forward to two brand new Peanuts specials coming soon to Apple TV+, including It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown, a new original special in celebration of Earth Day featuring an original song by American singer-songwriter Ben Folds, premiering on April 15; and, To Mom (and Dad), With Love, launching on Friday, May 6, just in time for Mother’s Day Sunday.

You can see the trailer below.

Also coming soon to Apple TV+ through its partnership with WildBrain are classic Peanuts titles, including Charlie Brown’s All Stars!, You’re Not Elected, Charlie Brown, She’s a Good Skate, Charlie Brown, It’s Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown, and Snoopy’s Reunion. These titles will make its streaming debut March 4, on Apple TV+.

Here’s how Apple TV describes the series:

“The Snoopy Show is a new animated series for kids and families that stars the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all new adventures. Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin’, bone-lovin’, doghouse-sittin’ pup, but he’s much more than that. He’s Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He’s surfer king and famed arm-wrestler Masked Marvel. He’s World War I Flying Ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy.”

The Snoopy Show will be the third Peanuts-centric title to debut on Apple TV+, which has become a bit of a hub for the franchise since launching last year. Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 won a Daytime Emmy for Apple, while Snoopy in Space earned itself a nomination in the same awards show. Apple TV+ is also the home of the Henson Company’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock series.

