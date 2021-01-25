The Snoopy Show Full Trailer Released by Apple TV+

A brand new Peanuts series is making its way to Apple TV+ very soon! Apple's streaming platform has made itself a home for popular original TV projects, such as The Morning Show and Ted Lasso. The streamer is hoping to continue that streak of success with a new venture into the world of the Charles Schulz Peanuts characters. The new series is called The Snoopy Show, and it premieres on Apple TV+ in February. With less than two weeks left until the premiere, Apple has released a full trailer for the upcoming title.

The trailer for The Snoopy Show debuted online Monday morning, taking fans of the Peanuts back into the lives of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, Lucy, and all of the other characters. You can watch the official trailer for The Snoopy Show in the video at the top of the page.

Of course, while many of the Peanuts characters will appear on the series, Snoopy and Woodstock will be the characters most featured on the screen.

Here's how Apple TV describes the new series:

"The Snoopy Show is a new animated series for kids and families that stars the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all new adventures. Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin’, bone-lovin’, doghouse-sittin’ pup, but he’s much more than that. He’s Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He's surfer king and famed arm-wrestler Masked Marvel. He's World War I Flying Ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy."

The Snoopy Show will be the third Peanuts-centric title to debut on Apple TV+, which has become a bit of a hub for the franchise since launching last year. Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 won a Daytime Emmy for Apple, while Snoopy in Space earned itself a nomination in the same awards show. Apple TV+ is also the home of the upcoming Fraggle Rock reboot series.

Are you looking forward to The Snoopy Show next month? Let us know in the comments!

All six episodes of The Snoopy Show will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 5th.