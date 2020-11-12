The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Confirms Peacemaker Takes Place in DCEU

As part of an Instagram post announcing a trio of new cast members joining Peacemaker for HBO Max, Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn confirmed for anybody still wondering that, yes, Peacemaker takes place in the shared universe of DC’s big-budget, interconnected films. That universe, which launched with Man of Steel and included David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, is the setting for Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which will be a very different kind of movie but still features Ayer’s original actors in the roles of (at least) Harley Quinn, Amanda Waller, Captain Boomerang, and Rick Flag.

Gunn’s matter-of-fact “revelation” was really a formality; while every new DC project since Man of Steel has come with questions about its level of connectedness to what some fans call the “DCEU,” it has been pretty clear from the get-go that The Suicide Squad takes place in that universe, and since Peacemaker is a spinoff, it stands to reason it would, too. That said, Gunn notes that Peacemaker is set to be the first TV series explicitly set in that universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see Gunn’s post below.

Of course, The Flash (Ezra Miller) from the DC film universe appeared in The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event, which connected the movies to a multiverse that includes not just The CW’s core superhero shows, but also series like Lucifer, Smallville, and Titans; plus films like Superman Returns and Tim Burton’s Batman, all of which had characters who appeared in “Crisis.”

Gunn previously worked with Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder on the 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead, which Gunn wrote and Snyder directed. Snyder, too, has an HBO Max series coming out in the form of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, although depending on how many changes it makes to the theatrical cut’s continuity, it may or may not be canon to the DC film universe.

DC has a number of projects set to debut on HBO Max in the next few years, including Green Lantern (from Arrow‘s Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim) and a Gotham-like series set in Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe, which is not the same timeline as the main DC Films universe.