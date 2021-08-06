The Suicide Squad's James Gunn Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Tease for Peacemaker

✖

There's a lot of exciting stuff coming from DC this year, but we are especially excited to see James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Not only is Gunn taking a fresh approach to the characters, but he's also working on a television series, Peacemaker, starring John Cena. The show went into production in Canada this month, and Gunn recently teased that the show could have more than one season. In another new post, Gunn has shared a fun little teaser for the series.

"My monitor on set right now. #Peacemaker," Gunn wrote. You can check out the post below:

Many people asked questions in the comments, which Gunn answered. "Are you the sole director of the show?," @pageitchy asked. "Sole writer and directing half the episodes," Gunn revealed. "Do you have any ideas for more Suicide Squad spin-offs?," @DillonPatel23 wrote. "Yes," Gunn teased. "Are you planning on filming the show down here in Atlanta?," @eodguy89d wondered. "We are currently filming in Vancouver," Gunn confirmed. "Will Peacemaker introduce other characters besides the one that we know of named 'vigilante,'" @EdwardArnett3 commented. "Yes," Gunn replied. "Is it safe to say this is PeacemakerVision?," @TheNerdRagePod asked. "Yes," Gunn shared.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the spinoff series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," John Cena added. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this."

The series will kick off with eight episodes in 2022 on HBO Max, though it seems likely that Gunn will return for more when his commitments to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have wrapped up. Gunn previously spoke about the opportunity to dive deeper into the character of Peacemaker.

Peacemaker is expected to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2022, but fans will get to see the character's debut when The Suicide Squad premieres in theaters and on the streaming service on August 6th.