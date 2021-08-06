James Gunn Explains Why The Suicide Squad Was the Most Fun to Make

✖

James Gunn has been extra active on Twitter ever since HBO Max released a trailer that featured some new footage from his upcoming film, The Suicide Squad. Yesterday, Gunn promised that the full trailer will be worth the wait and assured fans that they don't have to see Suicide Squad (2016) in order to understand the new film. Today, the director posted a thread explaining why The Suicide Squad was the most fun he's had while making a movie. This is especially intriguing considering he also helmed Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for Marvel.

"Out of all the films you've worked on which would you say has been the most fun to do? And are there any you wish you could go back and change?," @jameskwiths asked. "#TheSuicideSquad was the most fun. This was the result of 1) Making creativity my ultimate priority. In the past, I'd let my perfectionism or my people-pleasing or my fear of not making a hit too much a part of my inner conversation. I let creativity fully take the reigns," Gunn explained. "2) Being in the best place I’d ever been mentally & emotionally. Related to number 1 of course. I’d been through some hardships which taught me how much love I have in my life & reinvigorated the joy of creative expression I had as a young person."

Gunn continued, "3) The people around me: a stupendous cast & crew & incredibly supportive studio. Exceptionally talented & wise & kind people all around. Plus I had chosen the best of the best of crew members I had worked with in the past. 4) Good sleep habits. The anxiety (& excitement) of filmmaking in the past had led to many sleepless nights, often getting only 10 hours of sleep over a workweek. I was always miserable. Due to a better emotional center, I usually got the 5 or 6 a night I needed, often more. 5) Feeling in tune with my craft & at the height of my abilities. Directing is a complex craft & after 25 years of professional filmmaking I felt the confidence that comes with mastering some aspects of it."

In the comments someone else asked, "Not that we don't believe you, but what would your answer have been if you weren't currently promoting #TheSuicideSquad?" Gunn replied, "You can find that out yourself by reading old interviews with me where I always honestly state that filmmaking for me has never been a fun process. The hardships of the grind are always a part of it - this was the first time they weren’t most of it." You can check out the full tweet thread here.

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role. It was also recently announced that Sylvester Stallone has a part in the upcoming movie.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.