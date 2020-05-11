The Twilight Zone Season 2 Trailer Released, Premiere Date Announced

✖

The Twilight Zone returns for its second season on CBS All Access on June 25th. CBS announced the premiere date on Monday alongside the debut of the second season's new trailer to commemorate National Twilight Zone Day. CBS also announced that all 10 episodes of the anthology series will release on the same day. This new iteration of The Twilight Zone comes from executive producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg. The series is a modern reimagining of the classic TV series created by Rod Serling. The series continues the original's streak of socially conscious storytelling through introspection and self-exploration.

Peele returns as the host of the anthology series. This season's guest cast includes Morena Baccarin, Kylie Bunbury, Jenna Elfman, Ethan Embry, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Sophia Macy, Natalie Martinez, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, Jurnee Smollett, Daniel Sunjata, Damon Wayans Jr., and others.

The original The Twilight Zone series premiered on October 2, 1959, on CBS. The series offered viewers a window into another dimension, not only of sight and sound but of mind. The show became a worldwide phenomenon and continues to be a seminal work of televised storytelling, casting lights on issues of humanity’s hopes, despairs, pride and prejudices via metaphor and tales of morality.

The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Kinberg’s Genre Films. In addition to Peele and Kinberg, Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Alex Rubens, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, and Rick Berg also serve as executive producers.

“Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s reimagining of The Twilight Zone is off to an amazing start on CBS All Access, driving the most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access said when the streaming service renewed the series for its second season. “Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences. They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season.”

The new season of The Twilight Zone consists of 10 one-hour episodes. The entire first season of The Twilight Zone is streaming now on CBS All Access. Excited about the new season? Let us know in the comments.

