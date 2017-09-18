The Apocalypse Looks Fun In These ‘The Walking Dead’ BTS Photos

It’s been a long and bloody path for the survivors of The Walking Dead over the last seven seasons, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t had some fun along the way.

As part of the build up to the 100th episode of the series, AMC just released a bunch of behind the scenes photos over the years featuring the stars being remarkably out of character for a post-apocalyptic horror show.

The Walking Dead has had some intense and epic moments over the years, but the cast and crew have had some fun on the set while they’ve filmed them. It goes to show how much fun they’ve had together with their makeshift family on the set, even when they’re filming pivotal and emotional scenes.

Some of the images show scenes like Sasha’s zombification, Denise’s death, Hershel’s execution, Tyreese covered in guts, and every actor is beaming from ear to ear in each of them.

The Walking Dead has remained one of the most consistently entertaining shows on television since it first premiered in 2010. It’s great to see that the actors involved have been having a good time along the way, because the characters they portray sure haven’t.

We’ll find out how dire the apocalypse will get when All Out War begins between Rick’s allies and Negan’s Saviors. The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 22.

