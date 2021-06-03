The Walking Dead: 22-Episode Season 10 Blu-ray and DVD Announced

✖

All 22 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 are coming to Blu-ray and DVD on July 10. The six-disc set from Lionsgate collects 16 episodes plus the six bonus episodes of the extended Season 10, including the origin story "Here's Negan." Blu-ray and DVD special features include an "In Memoriam" featurette, remembering the key characters who died during the Whisperer War, and audio commentaries with the cast and crew. Exclusive to the complete Season 10 Blu-ray is a code unlocking digital copies for all 22 episodes, which release on disc weeks before the Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres on August 22.

Season 10 includes Michonne's (Danai Gurira) final episodes and the long-awaited homecoming of Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who returns just in time to help Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) silence the Whisperers: flesh-wearing villains led by Alpha (Samantha Morton) before Beta (Ryan Hurst). The Blu-ray set is now available for pre-order on Amazon.

In the complete tenth season:

The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell. It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable. But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead, the Whisperers are seemingly a fight the survivors cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.

(Photo: AMC Studios / Lionsgate Films)

The synopsis for the extended tenth season:

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

Season 10 stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Samantha Morton, Ryan Hurst, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cassady McClincy, Thora Birch, Avi Nash, Eleanor Matsuura, Paola Lazaro, Lauren Ridloff, Angel Theory, Nadia Hilker, Dan Fogler, Callan McAuliffe, Cailey Fleming, and Lauren Cohan. Guest stars include Robert Patrick, Lynn Collins, Okea Eme-Akwari, James Devoti, Miles Mussenden, Rod Rowland, and Hilarie Burton Morgan.

Read ComicBook.com's five-star review that calls The Walking Dead Season 10 "scary good again."

The Walking Dead: The Complete Tenth Season releases on Blu-ray and DVD on July 10. The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, August 22, on AMC.